Xiaomi’s new under-display camera makes the small notch on the iPhone 13 look lame





If recent reports are believed, Apple may be planning to make the iPhone 13’s notch smaller, but Android makers eliminate the need to store the front camera even with punchhole cutouts. For this reason, we are increasingly looking to under-display camera technology. And the next major phone to adapt such features could be the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4.

The famous leaker Ice Universe, which has correctly reported many smartphone leaks in recent years, tweeted this week that the Mi Mix 4 completely obscured the camera under the screen and was “invisible to the naked eye.”

In 2019, Xiaomi spotlighted the technology behind this feature, showing how a unique third-generation under-display camera essentially looks into the sub-pixel placement of the display to capture light. The company claimed at the time that the under-display camera allowed clear pictures from the front shooter without disturbing the screen.

As for the appearance of UPC, the future MIX4 is better, and the traces of UPC are invisible to the naked eye. pic.twitter.com/2d3nihemGR July 7, 2021

Earlier Mi Mix 3 models took a unique approach to hiding the front camera. I was able to slide the back of the phone up to see the hidden selfie camera. Like the pop-up camera module found on phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro, it was a great innovation that wasn’t widespread throughout the industry.

Last year’s mid-range ZTE Axon 20 5G, the first cell phone with an under-display camera, wasn’t a staggering cell phone, and selfies weren’t comparable to the Google Pixel 4a 5G. Still, it’s a very cool party trick, and as technology matures across the industry, performance will definitely improve.

If the rumors are accurate, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 foldable smartphone could also feature a 16-megapixel underdisplay camera. However, the phone renderings allegedly shared by credible leaker Evan Blass suggest that it’s not as hidden as the rumored Mi Mix 4 underdisplay camera.

However, all of this is just a guess at this point, given the comparison between unconfirmed reports and allegedly leaked renderings. I’m not sure if the reported specs are actually reflected in the shipping version of the phone, or if the images are legitimate, but the leaker in question has been repeatedly cited for correct reporting over the years. ..

Compared to the upcoming iPhone 13, Xiaomi’s approach makes it feel huge when compared to Apple’s reduced notch. On the iPhone 13, Apple reportedly moved the earpiece to the top of the bezel, the front camera to the left, and the Face ID sensor to see a 50% shrinkage.

It’s a small notch, but it’s incomparable to having no notch at all. Indeed, it’s unclear if Xiaomi’s under-display camera has a chop that matches Apple’s extensive Face ID system.

(Image credit: DuanRui)

In addition to the under-display camera, rumors of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 suggest that the powerful new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus will power the phone. You can also take advantage of incredibly fast 120W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. Xiaomi has previously demonstrated 80W wireless charging technology.

It’s unclear if the rumored Mi Mix 4 or other upcoming Xiaomi phone will be released in the United States, but given that Xiaomi was hesitant to do business in this country in the past, it doesn’t seem to be the case. Hmm.

