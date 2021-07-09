Tecno Camon 17 series, 90Hz display, 64MP quad camera coming soon in India, posted on Amazon





After launching the Spark 7 series handsets in India, Tecno is now preparing to launch the Camon 17 series in India. The Camon 17 series consists of two handset, Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro. These phones will only be sold via Amazon, as the Camon 17 series microsite is already published on amazon.in. The brand hasn’t yet announced the launch date for the Camon 17 series, but Microsite has revealed that they will be available during the next Prime Days sale. The specifications for these handset are already known, as both of these handset are already available on some markets. Let’s take a look at the specifications and features of Tecno Camon 17 and Camon 17 Pro.

Tecno Camon 17 Pro: Specifications and Features

The Camon 17 Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD + LED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 500nit. The display also has punched hole notches. Internally, the device features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 SoC combined with a Mali-G76 GPU. Phones are sold with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset launches Android 11 with the company’s own HiOS skin on top.

Moving to optics, Camon 17 Pro offers a 64MP quad rear camera setup with LED flash. The smartphone’s primary sensor comes with a pair of 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and 2MP sensor. On the front is a 48MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device has a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. It features a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Tecno Camon 17: Specifications and Features

The Vanilla Camon 17 features a 6.5-inch HD + LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a punched hole notch in the upper left corner. It draws power from the OctaCore Helio G85 SoC, which combines up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs HiOS, which is based on Android 11.

The Camon 17 features a 48MP triple rear camera setup that includes a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, we offer a 16-megapixel shooter. The handset is equipped with a 5000mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging. In addition, a fingerprint sensor is attached to the back. What do you think of the Camon 17 series devices? Please let us know in the comments below.

