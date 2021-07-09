Google has returned FLoC to the lab and has not published any changes to cookie advertising technology by third parties. The Register





Google doesn’t tend to share feedback from test participants, but has decided to finish initial testing of FLoC advertising technology in a few days and work on improvements.

Privacy advocates say that online advertising is being rewritten because Google’s ongoing rewriting of its advertising infrastructure affects all Internet businesses and users, not to mention the digital advertising industry generating $ 350 billion annually. We hope the giant will provide more insight into the test results.

FLoC stands for Federated Learning of Cohorts and promises a way to divide browser users into interest groups so that they can view interest-based ads without disclosing personal information to advertisers. This is one of many proposals collectively referred to as the privacy sandbox, which repackages targeted advertising technologies and technical restrictions such as stricter privacy laws and the ultimate abolition of third-party cookies. The purpose is to be able to continue in.

Last month, Google purchased another year and a half to develop and deploy a privacy sandbox system by postponing the date when it will end support for third-party cookies. Of favor. And now, search advertising giants seem to be willing to take advantage of that extra time to avoid sifting the privacy sandbox.

Google’s FLoC “Origin Trial”, which started in March, is scheduled to end on July 13. During that time, the situation didn’t go well. Privacy advocates have discovered potential concerns and rival browser makers have declared indifference to technology.

People participating in trial web publishers and ad tech companies were interested in extending the test, but Google chose to withdraw and reorganize.

“We have decided not to extend this first Origin Trial,” said senior software engineer Josh Karlin in a forum post last week. “Instead, we worked hard to improve FLoC to incorporate feedback from the community before proceeding with further ecosystem testing.”

F-words all round

Then on Wednesday, at a Web Commerce Interest Group (WCIG) meeting on relevant privacy sandbox proposals, called the First Locally-Executed Decision over Groups Experiment (FLEDGE), Google mathematician Michael Kleber said through a public channel. While there were comments about the FLoC made, the company said. We do not intend to disclose personal feedback from people testing the technology.

“The main summary of that feedback will be in the next version, which can be inferred based on the features available in the next version (and the reasons for these changes),” Kleber explained in a meeting record. ..

Dr. Lukasz Olejnik, an independent privacy researcher and consultant, is supposed to question the approach via Twitter and infer what the public has said by interpreting the technological changes. I asked if it was.

Kleber says, “We write extensively on all the design aspects of our proposals, and we often receive a lot of public feedback, but when people give us private feedback. , We will not publish it. “

In an email to The Register, Olejnik hopes that the frontal criticism of FLoC is clearly impressive and that Google’s design and development team will use the extra time to revise the technology. I said there is.

“FloC was hit hard by the apparent lack of consistent PR / communication, or the idea of ​​adopting a privacy line,” he said. “It may seem like a strategic mistake has happened here as well. [Whether that’s] Everyone is guessing because of the initial desire to move at a surprisingly fast pace. “

Olejnik said he was wondering if it made sense not to explain the nature of the changes made to the privacy sandbox in response to feedback. “I think such an explanation would be useful, and it’s pretty unclear to let analysts decipher the rationale from design decisions,” he said.

“I can’t hear my voice and I’m half too smart.”

In a telephone interview with The Register, privacy researcher and former Federal Trade Commission engineer Ashkan Soltani said Google’s approach to FLoC is typical of the company, citing human issues and marks. I will miss it. “

The problem people are having is not the cookie itself, but “what people are having problems with is passive collection and guessing of preference. FLoC does that by default and is more first-party based. Broadcast to many sites. Cookies. It further perpetuates the business model that people are having problems with. “

The challenge Google faces to embrace the privacy sandbox vision is that the regulatory and competitive environment is much more complex than it was when the web was invented, and technical decisions are made by flats. There is a possibility.

Soltani pointed out that one Netscape engineer’s decision to allow third-party cookies to be set by default laid the foundation for the advertising industry.

“For better or worse, the negative externalities and problems that the industry created with privacy and split content weren’t all considered at the time,” he explained. “Now, those decisions need to be more careful. Where and how to draw the line affects billions of dollars.”

Further complicating the situation is the backlash from existing advertising technology companies that are profiting from the status quo. Soltani noted that James Roswell, CEO of data services business 51degrees, is working to form web standards in a way that suits marketers.

“His group is responsible for the proceedings [against Google] “It’s from the UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) and it’s been very successful and problematic with the W3C process in finding ways to disrupt and undermine the standard-building process,” said Saltani. I am.

Soltani also pointed out that W3C leadership is trying to expand membership to pay membership fees. This has led to more advertising technology companies participating in the standardization process.

This makes it difficult to hear the voices of a small number of organizations advocating Internet users. And one of those organizations, Mozilla, has become less active in advocating for privacy.

“Mozilla’s adaptation is slow and uninvolved,” said Soltani, who said the shift was partly due to the layoffs that affected the policy team. “It has played a wait-and-see strategy. It saves grace. [in terms of user-focused advocacy in the standards process] People like Apple [WebKit engineer] John Willander. “

“I can’t help but know who can participate” [in the standards process] After all, standards are important, but I think the transparency and legitimacy of the standard-making process is questionable because of the involvement in policy debates. “If you are biased towards [W3C] member. “

In other words, if you have any concerns about FLoC, you need to make it publicly available and open to the public to address it.

