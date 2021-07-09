From Agricultural Technology to Robotics: Startups Exhibit Innovation at Flipkart Leap Demo Day





Wal-Mart-owned e-commerce company Flipkart hosted a demo day for Flipkart Leap, a cohort of the first flagship accelerator programs. Through this platform, program finalists presented potential investors and industry leaders with ideas developed during the 16-week mentorship training process. Flipkart’s Demo Day is one of the most successful “Demo Day” in the country, with over 900 attendees from around the world, including investors, industry leaders and diverse talents in the startup ecosystem. The audience included participants from more than 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Technology Officer of Flipkart, said: “Last year, innovation and digital transformation became even more important. India is not lacking good ideas. The challenge is to identify promising innovators and help them develop their ideas further. , To provide a platform for presenting ideas to potential investors. ”

The start-up, selected from about 1,000 applicants, consisted of eight technology companies in areas such as retail technology, robotics, agricultural technology, and fintech. As part of the program, companies were provided access to world-class technology and business mentorship, tools, technology, and business support services to connect with relevant investors in the industry. Each startup was mapped to a senior Flipkart leader based on the industry to fill the gap in the startup journey. In addition, Flipkart has partnered with leading technology companies such as Google and Microsoft to provide the cohort with “startup credits” and related workshops to boost growth. Demo Day marks the beginning of their journey towards expanding offerings and attracting potential investments.

Innovation and fostering disruptive ideas will continue to be key factors in the new normal. Since Flipkart is a self-developed platform, through its accelerator program, Flipkart Leap is leveraging its reach to foster and drive ideas that could revolutionize the retail and technology sectors. Flipkart is already preparing to invite the application to a second cohort of the program and will soon reveal the structure and offerings of the new program.

Dear reader,

Business Standards has always worked hard to provide you with up-to-date information and commentary on developments that interest you and have a wide range of political and economic impacts on your country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offerings only strengthened our determination and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we keep you up to date with credible news, authoritative views, and sharp commentary on issues of relevant topics. Continue to commit to keep. However, there is a request.

As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need more support to continue to provide higher quality content. Our subscription model has seen encouraging reactions from many who subscribe to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us reach our goal of providing you with better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and reliable journalism. Your support through more subscriptions will help us practice the journalism we are committed to.

We support quality journalism and register for business standards.

Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/agritech-to-robotics-startups-display-innovation-at-flipkart-leap-demo-day-121070900807_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos