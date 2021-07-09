Chinese facial recognition technology aims to stop children’s games





Tencent Game Arena of Valor Player. (LightRocket via Getty Images)

China’s largest tech company, Tencent, uses facial recognition technology to prevent children from playing games late at night.

China is tightening restrictions on games, fearing that excessive games can lead to crime and mental health problems.

The new technology requires children under the age of 18 to pass an identity check using their mobile phone’s camera when trying to play games after 10 pm.

This check is to prevent your child from misusing previously performed checks. In 2019, the real name identification system was implemented in all games and time was limited to avoid addiction.

The new recognition technology is linked to the public identity database for accuracy.

Human rights watchdogs have repeatedly raised concerns about China’s increasingly authoritarian use of facial recognition technology as the next level of national surveillance tool.

This technology is used to regulate public behavior using a huge number of cameras across the country. It can record the face of a 9-day-old baby and is used as a means of state management. For example, Chinese authorities have used surveillance tools to publicly embarrass people wearing nightwear in public, calling it “uncivilized behavior.”

According to Tencent Games, we will perform face screening for accounts registered under your real name and played for a period of time at night.

Anyone who refuses or fails facial recognition will be treated as a minor and will be kicked offline as outlined in the Tencents Game Health System Addiction Countermeasures Director.

So far, this check has been implemented in 60 Tencents mobile games, including Honor of Kings and Game for Peace, but more will be added in the future.

Tencent has invested in several video game companies, including Riot Games, Blizzard, Epic Games, and even Ubisoft.

It’s still unclear if these companies will need to use the same technology, at least for titles in China.

Tencent also owns WeChat, China’s largest social media network.

Recently, several LGBT + groups have told Reuters that they have been locked out of their accounts or deleted their accounts, raising concerns about broader crackdowns on LGBT + people on the network.

The account shared LGBT + book recommendations, mental health resources, and more.

