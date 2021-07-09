Midgard tribe reveals seasonal content and future roadmap





Gearbox Publishing has dropped new information about Tribes Of Midgard, including seasonal content, during Sony’s State Of Play. The company posted a lot of information on the PlayStation Blog from Norsfell community manager Sydney McLeod and released a new video that debuted during the live stream. Before going to Ragnarok, we found out that there will be Season 1 content called “The Wolf Saga” that confronts a powerful boss, a rune that acts as a modifier, and some content. Here’s a snippet of published content about the runes, along with a video!

Credit: Gearbox Publishing

Before charging Ragnarök, you’ll want to get some runes. What is a rune? In addition to the Viking Alphabet, the Midgard Rune tribes also have powerful modifiers that players can equip to increase certain stats and infuse their abilities! The game contains 30 runes, so you’ll need to do some experimentation to find the right combination to best complement your tribe and help you defeat your enemies. Each rune can be the difference between being a crusher or just being crushed. We don’t want to spoil all the runes, most you will discover for yourself! But here are some of them for you to get started:

Soul Keeper: You can keep 20% of your soul when you die. This is important because in the Midgard tribe, the soul is power. You use them to build defenses, upgrade merchants, heal Yggdrasil, and much more. Use this rune, Viking. There is nothing worse than dying and losing all the souls you have nourished by clearing that enemy camp. Ireof Thór: Who dislikes Jötnar? Thor is, who is it? Therefore, this rune increases the damage dealt to Jötnar by 10%. If there is one thing you can expect to appear in the tribe, it is Jötnar. Bjorn again: It’s dangerous to go alone. Take this rune to revive a fallen ally and immediately trigger a 1000 HP recovery pool around you. Useful in those times when you are the only survivor of particularly devastating enemy attacks. Cold Blood: The Midgard tribe happens in Midgard … in the midst of a crisis. This means that the endless winter known as Fimbulwinter is approaching. Use this rune to keep you warm by playing 50 HP per second when suffering from low temperatures. Nothing to hide: Do you have clothes? no problem! This rune increases damage for each empty slot in armor. Perfect for the brave and most skilled, and perhaps the stupidest. Nothing is as scary as Einherjar in his pants! Posted by: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Video Games | Tagged: Gearbox Publishing, Tribes Of Midgard

