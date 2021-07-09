Trump sues Facebook, Twitter and Google





Former US President Donald J. Trump filed a proceeding on Wednesday alleging that he and other conservatives had been illegally censored against three major tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter and Google.

Mr. Trump has accused Facebook, Twitter and Google of censorship. These social media companies have banned the former president since the results of the last US presidential election were announced.

The president has announced that he will be a plaintiff in a class action from a golf resort in Bedminster, NJ, claiming that tech companies have unfairly censored him and attacked his fundamental right to freedom of speech. The proceedings were filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Wednesday. Trump called the proceeding a “very beautiful development” in terms of freedom of speech and the protection of the First Amendment.

“We are demanding the termination of the shadow ban, the suspension of silence, the blacklisting, the expulsion, and the suspension of cancellations that you are familiar with. The proceedings issued a court order to terminate the censorship proceedings. I request. “

While commenting on the scope and legal jurisdiction of the First Amendment, the legal team of the former U.S. President is entitled to the protection of the First Amendment because private technology companies are also state officials. Claimed to be.

The class action proceedings filed by Trump also targeted the CEOs of these three companies. At a press conference, Mr. Trump also demanded the reinstatement of banned social media accounts.

The proceedings have long been accused of Article 230, and the proceedings require the court to declare Article 230 unconstitutional. In addition, the court must instruct the social media company to grant full access to the former president and other members of the proceedings denied access to the site. The proceedings also require tech companies not to “censor” Mr. Trump’s social media accounts in the future.

Minutes before Trump finished speaking, both his own Parliamentary Commission and his own Senate Commission sent text messages calling for contributions to the proceedings. This message encouraged donors to donate now.

Credit: The New York Times

The former president also tried to abolish Section 230, so companies such as Facebook and Twitter will not be held liable for user content. The provisions of Section 230 describe these companies as “platforms” rather than “issuers.” Therefore, it provides the social media company with a legal disclaimer for the content generated by the user on it.

Republican Trump allies released a memo in Congress on Wednesday explaining plans to “adopt Big Tech.” It requires an antitrust law and a renewal of Article 230 to dismantle a company’s monopoly. Pass, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google can face serious consequences. Nevertheless, without a majority in either home, they would have difficulty passing the bill.

#BREAKING: House Judiciary Committee announces agenda for tackling Big Tech. pic.twitter.com/LbZBmmIl4Z

— House Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryGOP) July 7, 2021

Many of his followers and Republicans, as well as Trump, were suspended from these platforms shortly after the US presidential election. In January, Trump followers raided the Capitol in an attempt to stall the proof of Joe Biden’s victory by Congress. Mr. Trump has been locked out of these companies’ social media sites for threatening to incite further violence using his account. Facebook has also removed ads from the Trump wall on immigration policy. There were no comments from all three tech giants about the proceedings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techengage.com/trump-sues-facebook-twitter-google-over-censorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos