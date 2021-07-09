Food for Thought: Innovation within the grocery sector





COVID-19 has created the ultimate turmoil for UK companies, regardless of sector.

But I argue that it was the grocery sector that faced the greatest turmoil. In fact, many consumers who previously visited local stores on a regular basis were forced to do most of their grocery shopping online due to strict social distance measures.

Moreover, the consumer shift to online shopping seems to stay here. According to recent statistics, 43% of consumers plan to continue shopping for groceries online as often as the entire pandemic, but only 18% say they will return to physical stores.

To meet this demand, retailers need to coordinate their operations. This may not be a problem for large supermarket chains. After all, they have the financial and human resources to invest in sophisticated technology updates to ensure efficient inventory management and tracking software, and efficient delivery processes. However, local retailers with low sales and small teams can have a hard time doing so. This means that the online grocery market could be completely discounted.

Fortunately, however, it seems that third parties are competing at night to give retailers access to their customers. It is a grocery delivery app.

Soaring grocery apps

Third-party food delivery services have been around for some time. Especially in the fast food takeaway sector, consumers have become more frequent users of app delivery services over the last decade, and as a result, the sector is growing rapidly. Consulting group McKinsey predicts that the value of this sector will be $ 20 billion by 2025.

But lately, more and more grocery retailers are experimenting with it, partnering with deliveryapps and connecting with local customers.

It is clear to see the appeal of such services. First, it expands the reach of their customers. Local retailers provide consumers with the convenience of on-demand delivery services, rather than relying on individuals leaving home during a pandemic. However, the more important advantage comes in the form of advanced technological advances brought about by the app.

Naturally, some apps are more sophisticated than others. In most cases, it comes with a powerful point of service (POS) system to help customers move smoothly. These systems allow retailers to track sales, manage inventory, and provide easy payment methods to their customers.

However, there are some that go one step further. For example, the Grocemania app allows retailers to monitor domestic demand for products sold in the app and adjust inventory accordingly. For example, the aCoca Cola 330ml product sold in the app is the same data entity, although the price varies from retailer to retailer. This allows retailers to get CocaCola 330ml product reports at all Grocemania retailers without the use of third-party software. This makes product management and tracking consumer preferences much easier for smaller retailers.

Obviously, breakthroughs are becoming the agricultural delivery technology. But other areas of the industry are undergoing further innovation. Most notable is the agricultural storage system.

Dark storeon rise

Technological progress within the food sector is remarkable. However, other factors also influence the success of the industry. Most notable are consumer convenience and cost. And the dark store looks like the missing part of the puzzle.

The Dark Store is a local fulfillment center where grocery stores can store their produce. They provide suppliers with cost-effective storage solutions. So it’s not surprising that more and more grocery delivery apps are entering this sector.

The advent of grocery apps in the dark store market benefits all parties. From an app perspective, it provides the purchasing power to buy high quality products at wholesale prices and greater autonomy for the products you sell. For retailers themselves, they enjoy the promotions that come with their high-profile apps and access to a wider range of local customers. Meanwhile, customers enjoy access to high quality local products with more efficient service and reasonable prices.

Grocemania is certainly quite new to the game, with the launch of its first dark store in Kingston earlier this month and a second store in Twickenham in July. But we certainly appreciate the value of the dark store; not only for ourselves, but also for local retailers and customers, everything from fruits and vegetables to meat and fish in the dark store. Fresh produce is locally sourced, which helps boost the local economy and business.

Excitingly, we plan to launch another 16 dark stores in northern England in September to deliver high quality products to customers outside the UK’s major cities.

The grocery sector has undergone major changes since the start of the pandemic. But most importantly, independent local retailers have not overlooked such developments. The rise of third-party grocery apps has enabled these retailers to access a wider customer base and manage inventory more efficiently. In a world where convenience is important, we expect these technologies, and thus the local retailers themselves, to become more and more powerful. Over the next few years.

Askar Bullegenovin, the founder of Grocemania, is a grocery delivery platform that allows consumers to buy groceries from local retailers via apps or online platforms. Launched in February 2018, it has partnered with hundreds of UK stores, including Budgets, Nisa, Londonis, Costcutterstores, and independent retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uktech.news/news/food-for-thought-innovation-within-the-grocery-sector-20210709 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos