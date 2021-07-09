Microsoft’s AI coding tool causes repulsion





AI programming tools that make sample code easier to find may sound like a blessing to software developers, but Microsoft’s new GitHub Copilot tool has been a bit cold to accept.

Copilot was released last week in an invitation-only technical preview, promising to save time by responding to user code with its own smart suggestions. These proposals are based on billions of lines of public code that users have publicly contributed to GitHub using an AI system called Codex from research firm OpenAI.

Copilot can save a lot of time, which some people praise as “magic,” but it helps the tool bypass open source code licensing requirements and infringe on individual users’ copyrights. There are also skeptical views from other developers who are worried that it may be.

How the co-pilot works

GitHub describes Copilot as the AI ​​equivalent of pair programming. In pair programming, two developers work together on a single computer. The idea is that one developer can bring in new ideas or find problems that other developers may have missed.

However, in reality, Copilot is a practical time saver and integrates resources that developers may have to search elsewhere. When the user types in Copilot, the tool suggests a snippet of code to add by clicking a button. That way, you don’t have to spend time searching API documentation or searching sample code on sites like StackOverflow. (The second developer probably didn’t even remember those examples.)

Like most AI tools, GitHub also wants Copilot to become smarter over time, based on the data it collects from its users. CNBC reports that if a user accepts or rejects Copilot’s suggestions, the machine learning model uses that feedback to improve future suggestions, which can become more human as the tool learns. doing.

Repulsion

Shortly after the release of Copilot, some developers began warning about the use of public code to train the AI ​​of the tool.

One concern is that if Copilot duplicates a chunk of existing code large enough, it could infringe copyright or effectively commercialize open source code without a proper license. .. The tool can also spit out personal information publicly posted by developers, and in some cases duplicated code widely quoted from the 1999 PC game Quake III Arena. This includes a wealth of commentary from developer John Carmack.

Hello. I know you are excited about the co-pilot.

GitHub has scraped the code. And after helping you train it further, they plan to charge you the co-pilot’s fee.

It’s really disappointing to see people cheer for billions of valuable companies misusing their work and time.

— Brian P. Hogan (@bphogan) July 2, 2021

Github spokesman Cole Garry declined to comment on these issues, pointing out only the company’s existing FAQ on Copilot’s web page. This allows the tool to generate verbatim code snippets from training data. According to GitHub, this happens with a probability of about 0.1%. Usually if the user does not provide enough context for the request, or if there is a general solution to the problem.

“We’re building an origin tracker to detect rare instances of recurring code from our training sets and make the right decisions in real time about GitHub Copilot suggestions,” said the company’s FAQ.

Meanwhile, GitHub CEO Nat Friedman argued in Hacker News that training machine learning systems on public data is a fair use, but the company is enthusiastic about participating in “IP and AI for interesting policy discussions.” It will be. ” (As reported by David Gershgorn of The Verge, its legal basis has hardly been tested.)

The tool also includes non-Microsoft defenders, such as Google Cloud principal engineer Kelsey Hightower. “Developers need to be as afraid of GitHub Copilot as mathematicians use calculators,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fastcompany.com/90653878/github-copilot-microsoft-openai-coding-tool-backlash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos