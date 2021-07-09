Samsung’s steam chamber for smartphones revives despite the decline of cooling solutions in 2020





Samsung’s vapor chamber cooling system for smartphones will be revived in 2022 as the next flagship device.

(Photo: Budrul Chukrut / SOAP Images / LightRocket via Getty Images) Hong Kong, China-2021/05/18: A man is using his smartphone to pass by Samsung, a Korean multinational electronic device, to promote Samsung Galaxy s215G smartphone. .. Hong Kong sign.

This plan was suggested by several supply chain sources, even though suppliers are still facing the negative effects of COVID-19. Even if the demand for cooling solutions plummets in 2020 due to the delay in 5G deployment, it will happen.

Digitimes reported that this move could save steam chamber supplier sales.

Samsung Vapor Chamber Cooling for Smartphones

In particular, Samsung is one of the pioneering brands of smartphones with vapor chambers. Other major phone makers such as Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei have only followed in the footsteps of the Korean giant.

It goes without saying that brands that offer gaming smartphones such as Asus and Razer are also included due to their high graphics usage.

In addition, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is pursuing the next iPhone proceeding. He claimed that the Cupertino giant was testing the vapor chamber of the device to prevent water from getting into the smartphone.

Samsung’s aging flagship phone, the Galaxy S10 Plus, was equipped with the cooling technology mentioned above.

At that time, Korean phone makers were showing off this feature as a performance booster, according to the Android Authority.

But since then, Samsung users have received smartphones without cooling. The Galaxy S20 and Note 20 seemed to have a vapor chamber, but not all models have it. And the Galaxy S21 has reportedly completely let go of the above features.

Decline of smartphone cooling solutions

DigiTimes also suggested that phone makers give up their flagship phone cooling capabilities to keep costs down. This is also due to the slow deployment of 5G.

To be precise, mobile phone orders from suppliers accounted for only 10% of total sales. Substandard performance expanded into the first quarter of 2021, with minor improvements.

However, Samsung is against the trend of smartphones in the future by including the vapor chamber again.

Read also: Overheated smartphone?No problem, say hello to Chevrolet’s “active phone cooling” system

Samsung Vapor Chamber Cooling: What exactly?

Vapor chamber technology is used to cool systems not only on smartphones, but also on desktops and laptops.

Basically, keeping the device temperature low improves overall device performance.

When the report is based, the Samsung Galaxy S22 can perform high graphics tasks for extended periods of time as the SoC’s power is not degraded by heat.

However, the Android Authority pointed out that there is a big compromise in including vapor chamber technology in smartphones. The cooling system reduces the available space on the device where an upgraded battery or antenna can be used instead.

Elsewhere, Samsung is preparing to test 6G connectivity, even though 5G is still deployed.

Related article: Samsung Exynos chip with AMD GPU surpasses iPhone 12 Pro Max in benchmark test

