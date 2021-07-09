A virtuous cycle of data storage and innovation





David Buss, CEO of OpenDrives.

Getty

Helicopter drones now fly over the surface of Mars. It’s an engineering feat that marks our time. It seems that Neil Armstrong is watching a small step for a man, with dozens of friends in his early teens gathering around twelve black-and-white televisions. With the evolution of technology, we have been moving from one amazing result to the next at an astonishing speed.

I’m just surprised that humanity has changed from putting humans on the moon with much less computing power than my smartphone to taking great aerial photographs of another planet in a short period of 50 years. I am. Moore’s “theory” is certainly Moore’s “law.” The free exchange of data and information has facilitated this innovation, and data storage has played a role from the beginning. From the humble beginnings of the IT ecosystem, storage is now driving engines into technological ingenuity in endless competition.

A virtuous cycle of innovation

Witnessing the evolution of technology is exciting, but participating directly in technology is exciting.

Fortunately, I repeated this during my long military career and contributed to the wonders of human invention. When I started flying, the idea of ​​improving terrain modeling and detection eventually led to cockpit night vision technology, allowing for a very close-to-earth flight at night. But that was just the beginning of that innovation cycle.

As a career jet aviator, I returned to a virtuous cycle of innovation, observing what was optimal and what wasn’t optimal each time I flew a mission, and thinking about improvements to improve the effectiveness of the mission. Decades later, our pilots repetitively leverage augmented reality-driven holographic visors that extend the pilot’s view and artificial intelligence that manages aircraft functions with complementary extensions of human thinking. Enjoy the benefits of an innovative innovation cycle.

This amazing cycle unfolds around us. You can see that it is reflected in the development of smartphones. From early brick-like phones to small shells to smart devices that integrate communications, applications and cameras, everything is driven by ever-evolving technology.

This cycle brings us (now) essential services such as entertainment streaming, health imaging, new medicines, vaccines, and high-performance computing solutions that enable the discovery of gene therapies. Are you really aware of the technological wonders of the recent competition to discover and deploy vaccines that are currently protecting the planet?

IT infrastructure is an evolving ecosystem

In a recent article, I explained that situational awareness (SA) can more accurately predict how you behave and react in a particular situation. SA has given my team and me a clearer understanding of your real problems and challenges. This recognition has led us to explore a wider range of concepts, such as the technology ecosystem, the evolutionary power within it, and the changing role of enterprise data storage. SA has led us into a virtuous cycle of innovation.

In biology, an ecosystem is a community of entities that interact as interconnected systems. Then extrapolate this concept to IT. An enterprise’s IT infrastructure is a cohesive ecosystem of software and hardware that perform many functions, all of which interact to support an organization’s digital activities. As with any ecosystem, the better an entity interacts and interacts with another ecosystem.

However, although the priority role changes over time, not all entities are necessarily equal across peers.

Traditionally, physical hardware has been the mainstream. The latest and fastest PC was a highlight of innovation and news coverage. But somewhere along the way, software became more prominent, driving innovation and hardware playing a more supportive role. Software now emulates hardware through virtualization and software-defined platforms. And storage, which has historically been the flashy background of the IT ecosystem, has gained an edge in itself by intertwining with software, absorbing powerful computing capabilities and adopting open standards.

Data storage ascension

The initial role of storage in the ecosystem was limited. While gradually evolving into distributed storage networks and powerful network-attached storage appliances (NAS storage), enterprise storage is actually a tack-on solution that needs to be considered after all the more important aspects of the IT ecosystem have been eliminated. there is.

The power of evolution has overturned this ecosystem. Virtualization has eroded the key importance of hardware, but data has suddenly become the most important. As the amount of data explodes, data types become more complex, and data repositories are distributed across the enterprise, intelligent and adaptable solutions are needed. Today, storage is actually driving new innovations, implementing the ability to change games before the rest of the ecosystem.

Storage will be a more sophisticated software platform for managing complex data functions, accelerating access and flow throughout the IT ecosystem. Extreme Intelligence manages this massive flow, creates much faster throughput, manages data streams on demand for usage patterns (think AI and machine learning), and passively waits for demand. It is useful for predicting future operations, not.

Storage can now distribute a variety of features, delivering scale-up performance with infinite scale-out capacity growth across regions. Future enterprise storage solutions are actually unique, intelligent and adaptive sub-ecosystems that employ open standards to ensure wide interoperability and act as an innovation hub for the entire IT ecosystem.

Future road

I’m excited to see where the virtuous cycle of innovation is taking us. We are now able to solve serious data management issues in health care, genomics, surveillance and, of course, media and entertainment. Intelligent storage can change the direction of these industries for the better and steer for a better and brighter future. It’s far from the low storage appliances of decades ago.

It all starts with recognizing your current situation. Without broad awareness of the changing role of the IT ecosystem and storage within it, it is possible that they continued to create effective appliance-based solutions for a realistic evolutionary dead end. There is. But we have adapted.

Can you detect the subtle evolutionary forces that can direct your organization to a variety of more fruitful efforts when focusing on your market conditions? I’m betting so. Neil Armstrong will be proud.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/07/09/data-storage-and-the-virtuous-cycle-of-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos