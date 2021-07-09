Google Drive Tips and Tips: 9 Features You May Have Missed





Google Drive has some hidden features that make it even more useful.

I use Google services daily, including Google Drive. I use it for work. In fact, I wrote this story in Google Docs. Whether you use Sheets to plan your kids’ summer schedule or add them to an ever-expanding folder of recipes, use them at home. This makes it easy to share your favorites with your friends and access the materials you need on your smartphone. M at the grocery store. It’s hard to imagine my digital life before Google.

I’ve been using Google Drive for long enough, and along the way I discovered some hidden gems that make Google’s cloud services even better tools. Here are nine features I use and may help you too.

Set up offline access

Do I need to work while commuting or at other times when I’m not connected to the internet? no problem. Google Drive allows you to access your files offline and sync your changes when you come back online. You need to log in to your Google account using your Chrome browser.

First, install the Google Docs offline extension for Chrome. Then log in to Google Drive and[設定]Open and[オフラインでこのデバイスで最近のGoogleドキュメント、シート、スライドファイルを作成、開く、編集する]Select the check box.

Convert screenshot files by Matt Elliott / CNET to Google Docs format

You can edit Microsoft Word documents in Google Drive, but the format may be incorrect. If you want to convert a Word document added to Google Drive to the native Google Docs format, you can do it with just a few clicks.[設定]Open and[アップロードされたファイルをGoogleドキュメントエディター形式に変換する]Select the check box. Done-No more Word documents in Google Drive Library.

Brett Pearce / CNET to see who edited what

Sharing is built into Google Drive. Up to 100 people can work on Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides at the same time. I don’t think the number of co-editors will approach three digits, but if it’s difficult to see who’s changing what, even if only a handful of people are editing the same document at the same time. there is.

To monitor the various edits made to Google Docs[ファイル]>[バージョン履歴]>[バージョン履歴]Go to and open a panel on the right that shows who updated the document and when. You can click on each version to see the changes made. You can also click the triple dot button to rename the previous version to make it easier to track. If you want to keep the draft, you can also make a copy of the previous version as it may not be trackable.

Turn off suggestions

Formerly called quick access, now[提案済み]Although it is labeled, there is a thumbnail band at the top of My Drive view that shows recently modified files. It’s saved a lot of time, but let’s say you used a drive to update your resume at work. Sometimes you don’t want your boss to look over your shoulder to make sure you’re working on your resume lately. You can hide the belt for this thumbnail in the drive settings.[一般設定]Scroll to the end of the page[提案]Next to[提案]Clear the check box to make related files convenient when needed in[完了]Click.

Screenshot by Matt Elliott / CNET Send a link to the file instead of the attachment

There is a small drive icon at the bottom of the Gmail compose window. You can attach files saved to the drive or send links. For Google Drive formats (documents, spreadsheets, slides, etc.), the only option is to send a link to the file. For other file types such as PDF, Word documents, images, you have the option to send as an attachment or drive link. This allows you to share files that exceed the Gmail attachment size limit of 25MB.

Filter your search

This is hidden at a glance. The search box at the top of Google Drive has a filter button on the far right. Clicking on it will bring up a panel of search options for filtering search results. If you’ve been using Google Drive for years and have accumulated a large library of files, these search options can be very helpful in narrowing down your results. You can filter by file type, modification date, and owner. For shared documents, you can filter by who you shared the file with. You can also filter by the file to which the action item is assigned or the file the suggestion is waiting for so that you don’t leave someone hanging.

Quickly clear screenshot format by Matt Elliott / CNET

There are several options for clearing the formatting of the text you paste into your document.Highlight the text from the toolbar at the top[通常のテキスト]You can select. Or[フォーマット]>[フォーマットのクリア]You can also move to. (In the latter case, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl- or Command- on Mac.)

You can avoid the format removal process by holding down the Shift key when pasting the text. Yes, Ctrl-Shift-V pastes without formatting. This is Command-Shift-V for Mac users.

One-tap phone backup

Want to back up important data on your phone to your drive? You can do it! And with a single tap. With a mobile app[設定]>[バックアップ]Go to and select what you want to back up (contacts, calendar events, photos and videos (or all three)).[バックアップの開始]With the tap of a button, you can start rolling. We recommend starting the process overnight as it can take some time. You need to connect your smartphone and connect to Wi-Fi.

Screenshots by Matt Elliott / CNET PC or Mac backup folder

With Google’s Backup and Sync app, you can back up only your Mac or PC content, or selected folders. Conversely, you can also sync files stored in Google Drive with your computer for easy offline access.

To get started, download Backup and Sync to your Mac or PC, follow the instructions to install and sign in. The app installs a folder called Google Drive on your computer and you can drag photos and documents into the folder to sync your content with Google Drive on Google’s servers. To sync other folders on your computer with your drive, open Backup and Sync Settings and select the folder you want to sync, such as documents and images.

For more information, see 10 Gmail tricks you use every day and a list of the best Android phones to buy in 2021.

