Industry experts speculate that the Nintendo Switch Pro will still be available in 2022





The Nintendo Switch Pro should still be on the horizon, as industry speculators believe that the latest products aren’t the last ones they’ve seen right away.

When asked about Switch OLED, game journalist Jeff Grubb speculates that it isn’t going to be released by Nintendo. He believes the Nintendo Switch Pro will be available next year.

Grubb states that this should be expected from companies releasing some interim models of devices.

Switch OLED is disappointing

Last week, Nintendo announced the Switch OLED. The company has released the same device with a new display, not the next-generation device. Almost everything is the same, except for display updates.

I have still personally heard of the Switch Pro 2022. If that still happens, continue to speculate that a very efficient chip with DLSS will produce 4K output.

Does anyone think this is the last switch from the company that released the six 3DS models? https://t.co/TuJJGucDdc

— JeffGrubb (@JeffGrubb) July 6, 2021

Many were deeply disappointed with this announcement. This all comes from speculation that Nintendo is breeding for device overhaul. Guessed specifications include 4K capabilities, better CPUs, and more.

None of them came true, but experts believe this is not the last of it. Many believe that it is only a provisional or filler release. Some even think that Switch OLED exists only because of the lack of Switch.

Fluid Switch Pro

The presence of Nintendo Switch Pro is in flux with the release of Switch OLED. The latter has almost the same specifications, including a 7-inch OLED screen. It also has 64GB of storage, better audio, and LAN support.

However, Switch OLED retains the current Joy-Con known for drift issues. It also does not extend battery life. The dock for that is also sold separately, but this is a strange move.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) lacks the new CPU and RAM from the previous Nintendo Switch model, Nintendo to The Verge said.

There’s nothing to announce on this topic, but like the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) supports Bluetooth technology for Joy-Con controllers and adds Nintendo to answer questions about Bluetooth earphones. Did.

Anyone can guess if the Nintendo Switch Pro will be available. Still, this switch model isn’t a necessity for those who already have it.

Featured images courtesy of Nintendo / Youtube screenshots

