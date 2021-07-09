Polish and Japanese smart grid projects verify battery suitability for wind power integration





Release date: July 9, 2021 12:25

Along:

The suitability of battery storage and other advanced energy technology equipment to enable greater integration of renewable energy into the Polish power grid has been successfully verified in Polish and Japanese smart grid demonstration projects.

NEDO, Japan’s national innovation research and development institute, and Poland’s Ministry of Energy (now the Ministry of Climate and Environment) signed a contract to implement the project in 2017 and went online in late 2020. Polish power transmission system operator PSE, regional distribution network operator EOP, and Polish power generation company EOZE are working with three Japanese private companies (high-tech company Hitachi, manufacturer Showa Denko Materials, and commercial banking group Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC)). We are affiliated.

At EOZE’s Bystra Wind Farm, a 24 MW facility in northern Poland, its purpose is to integrate variable output from wind farms into a grid using batteries while deploying so-called Special Protection Scheme (SPS) system equipment. It was to evaluate the method. This will prevent accidental overload of the transmission line from wind power if the grid fails and cannot accept the generated power.

Hitachi and ShowDenko Materials jointly provided a Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) consisting of a 5 x 1 MW lead acid battery module with a capacity of 26.9 MWh and a 1 MW / 0.47 MWh lithium-ion battery storage unit. Hitachi, traded as Hitachi ABB Power Grids, supplied SPS system equipment.

SMBC’s role, on the other hand, was to find a business model that could be applied to BESS and SPS. This includes a funding model for broader deployment. EOZE is primarily responsible for the construction and test run of the project and operates BESS. The battery system was fully operational in early April after the test demonstration phase, and the full demonstration project ended on June 30th. EOZE also owns an energy storage system.

BESS can be used for signal-based frequency recovery and replacement reserves from the grid operator PSE, smooth fluctuations in power from wind farms, and price arbitration capabilities. It charges and discharges the battery when electricity prices are low during times of low demand. When demand peaks and electricity becomes more expensive.

Poland appears ready for energy (storage) transition

Renewable energy adoption has been accelerating in coal-dominated Poland over the past year or so, with sister site PV Tech reporting on many large-scale projects, as well as commercial and residential. There is also growing interest in the rooftop solar sector. In Poland, about 70% of electricity is still produced by coal, but by 2020 it will be Europe’s fourth largest solar market and by 2030 it will be able to regenerate 32% of its domestic net electricity consumption. Our goal is to procure from energy.

The country also appears to be rapidly tackling the role of energy storage in changing energy systems, and the Polish Parliament is now domestic energy to adopt regulatory definitions of energy storage, including provisions permitting transmission and distribution networks. We are moving to amend the law. An organization that invests in energy storage assets as part of its infrastructure spending.

In an interview with representatives of four European National Energy Storage Associations in the quarterly magazine PV Tech Power Vol.27, Barbra Adamska of the Polish Association PSME said that energy storage has been several “ investments” in Poland so far. Said it was limited to. Imminent changes in the regulatory arena appear to be set to change. Transmission operator PGE itself has already stated that it will deploy at least 800 MW in its network by 2030.

Meanwhile, Hitachi said earlier this month that Hitachi ABB Power Grid, an entity formed by the acquisition of the power grid business of Swiss engineering and power automation company ABB, will be known as Hitachi Energy from October. Hitachi completed the acquisition of ABB Division in mid-2020. Hitachi Energy manufactures digital grid equipment such as e-mesh Powerstore, a unique battery storage solution, and e-mesh, a digitally distributed energy resource platform.

