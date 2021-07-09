Why scientists want robots to make IKEA furniture





The pain of frustration and trying to splice IKEA furniture or failing to splice it may seem like a humiliation to you, but be careful.

In recent years, robotics experts have found that making IKEA furniture is actually a good way to teach robots how to deal with real-world turmoil. A group of researchers have created a simulator in which a virtual robotic arm uses trial and error. Chair together. But others could get another set of robotic arms to make an IKEA chair in the real world. They spent 20 minutes. Convenient robots now help humans assemble Ikea bookshelves by predicting and handing over the next parts they need.

“This is one of the easiest things to try, and breaking a few bookshelves in the lab isn’t a big deal,” said Stephanos Nikolaidis, a roboticist at the University of Southern California. .. A recent treatise describes this study, presented at the May International Conference on Robotics and Automation. “It’s cheap. It’s also what we have to do at some point in our lives.”

Photo: ICAROS Lab / University of Southern California

Nikolaidis and his colleagues have begun to study how different people made IKEA bookshelves. Instead of giving hieroglyphic instructions, they asked the subjects to improvise the order in which the frame support plates and shelf inserts were placed. (This is an important difference, because the bigger research question in this experiment is not to make furniture later.) Based on these results, researchers can group people into types and preferences. .. For example, some people connect all the shelves to one of the frames. Others connect the shelves to the two frames at the same time. These are called action sequences.

Then they asked the subject to reassemble it, this time with a nearby robotic arm grabbing the debris for them. Researchers record where a person starts (shelf or support) and create clues to the robot. “Let’s say you entered and put down the first shelf,” said Nicoladis. “Well, I don’t know much about robots. Then I choose the second shelf. Then I start arranging the third shelf. Well, you are the user who assembled all six shelves in a row. May belong to a group of. This is not very possible Then you will suddenly change your taste. “When a robot knows a person’s taste, it is before the person it knows. Give them selected parts. Experiments have shown that robots can quickly and accurately adapt to human style and successfully provide the correct components in this way.

Think of it as a way for artificial intelligence researchers to develop image recognition algorithms. If you want to detect cats, you can send a large number of images of cats to a neural network. Now that we’ve seen many examples, we can generalize the algorithm. If you show a picture of a cat you’ve never seen before, you can see that you’re using your previous knowledge to actually analyze a four-legged mammal with a bad attitude and fur.

This robot does the same thing, but instead of using a set of still images, it borrows the following sequence example. Humans connect the shelves and brackets in the order they like. Nikolaidis said: “The robot knows that the next action is to give you the next shelf. It’s very certain.”

But in the final analysis, this study is not about developing a highly specialized robot that can come to your home to help make a bookshelf. Nor is it developing a machine that can perform such complex tasks on its own. It’s more about teaching robots how to work with humans without driving them than the madness people get when making IKEA furniture.

Despite all the hustle and bustle that robots come to steal our work, the reality is that you are more likely to work with you machine to replace you directly on a particular task .. No machine can recreate the dexterity of a human hand or approach solving a problem like we do. What is a robot? Yes, I am good at brute force attacks. Consider a car assembly line. The robot arm lifts the door in place, but the details need to be humanized.

