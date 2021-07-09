Brag House Launches Social Network for Amateur Esports Competitors





Join us as an AI and data leader at Transform 2021 on July 12th and attend the AI ​​/ ML Automation Technology Summit. Register today.

Brag House has launched a platform to connect gamers with a social network built around amateur esports competitions.

Subscription-based platforms focus on players who enjoy competitive games but are not in the top percentage of players who can play in the largest esports tournaments. Part of that engagement is on display this week as the company partnered with sponsor McDonald’s to launch the Super Smash Bros. Loyalty Cup tournament in Texas.

Brag House CEO and co-founder Lovell Juan said Brag House is a college sports enthusiast and a competitive play for casual (but passionate) gamers and their fans in the close college community. By combining, we started by focusing on the university market. Interview with GamesBeat.

According to Juan, the gaming ecosystem is too focused on power players. We wanted to create a game where more casual gamers really wanted a place to compete and network in a relaxed environment.

Starting in Brooklyn, the company made its debut with early adopters at the March Mad Nest Tournament at 18 universities in March. This event allowed BragHouse to start gathering a foothold on Twitch. Currently, there are over 5,000 players, about 30% of whom are registered on the platform.

Brag House wants to increase its followers based on the growth of casual gamers, spectators and fans that were previously unthinkable as gamers.

The company is now opening up its platform beyond the college market, allowing more gamers to host, play and watch their esports experience in their community.

origin

Image Credit: Brag House

Juan was a serious athlete until he tore the Achilles tendon.

I was devastated. And I was sick, Juan said. The bond with my teammates was competitive, so I started playing video games. I realized that video games can connect the community.

He and other former athletes kept in touch by playing video games like Tony Hawk for the thrill of competing with each other. His first startup focused on creating programs that maximized the financial potential of the NFL Rookie.

Management, including co-founder and chief operating officer Daniel Leibovich, used the game as a way to stay connected to sports culture after graduating from college. The team realized that there was no platform to foster an organic community in esports and created it.

I didn’t see the organic community, he said. This was an ecosystem focused on the top 3% to 5% of gamers. For multi-platform and mobile games, it didn’t make much sense to me because there are generations of gamers who value pixelated connections over face-to-face fun. And there was a really organic way to do that.

In March 2020, just as the pandemic began and Call of Duty: Warzones Battle Royale mode began, the startup hosted its first online event.

Juan said he wanted to see if he could create an experience shared with the organic community because he knew about the university.And that’s where we started with March Madness esports [Call of Duty: Warzone] A tournament focused on fun connections and communities.

After that success, the company left Twitch and began building its own platform with bragging features.

That was amazing. And we knew we were working on something, Juan said.

New generation

Image Credit: Enable Consulting

Juan said 66% of new gamers are women and 56% are over 45, so the company is taking advantage of changes in the new audience segment to overturn the traditional thinking of young male gamers. .. This is a new generation of players that Bragghouse can target, with about 40% of Bragghouse members being women.

This is where people are attracting, Juan said. That’s where shopping takes place. Games are where interactions take place. It was our childhood. But Brag House is becoming a complete ecosystem for the next generation of gamers beyond college.

The Brag House app was released in beta in May 2021 and currently has over 20,000 bragging rights, 5,160 new fans and nearly 1,600 members to date.

The name is based on a healthy competition between gamers for the right to brag to be the best in their favorite competitive games.

They have partnered with groups like the Black Collegiate Gamers Association. Even a small number of game investors are interested because of their high retention rate. He said a recent event was attended by 77 gamers representing 19 universities, attracting an average of 85 viewers per second. There were 2,000 chat messages, or 440 messages per hour, from which 87 new members joined and about 30% accepted paid membership.

The company currently has three people and has more than 60 university brand ambassadors and is profitable. Dozens of universities are participating.

The company currently offers freemium and paid memberships to subscribe and play. This app is currently available for immediate download from the Apple App Store or Google Play. Members pay the community $ 2.99 per month, and $ 4.99 if they want to play in a tournament.

There’s a lot of competition with well-funded rivals like PlayV and Newyork-based Community Gaming.

Texas event

Image Credit: Brag House

On July 6th, Bragghouse began hosting the Super Smash Bros. Texas Royality Cup with McDonald’s in Texas. The event will run for eight days over a three-week period and will feature a livestreaming tournament game for 10 universities in Texas. This tournament game earns $ 1,000 with bragging rights and McDonald’s Archcards.

Brag House is suitable for game competitions, with commentary from shout casters, trash stories, and bragging in the form of bragging.

The contest begins with a pre-qualifying round to determine the final gamer for each school. Students from a few schools play round-robin games every day and have the chance to represent the university in a tournament. The four schools will play a wildcard match on July 20th to advance to the Single Elimination Tournament Bracket. The final four and finalist pair will be decided in the match on July 21st and 22nd, and will culminate in the championship match on July 27th.

Fans will be encouraged to listen to and show their school’s pride by placing bragsBrag Houses signature-style viewer interaction predictions and downloading the McDonald’s mobile app. Engagement during qualifying determines the tournament seed. Continued engagement throughout the tournament wins the top school of Coca-Cola-sponsored tailgate parties.

Juan saw the participation of McDonald’s and Coca-Cola as a great support for Bragg House’s potential. And he hopes to bring the company to millions of players and fans in the future.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/07/09/brag-house-launches-its-social-network-for-amateur-esports-competitors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos