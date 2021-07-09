Attorney General sues Google for anti-competitive practices | Well News





On January 30, 2014, a sign was posted on the exterior of Google headquarters in Mountain View, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / TNS)

Prosecutors in 36 states and Washington, DC accused the company of unfair business tactics of monopolizing the sale of apps used on Android phones by attacking Google LLC in yet another antitrust lawsuit on Wednesday.

The proceedings state that Google has acquired a competitor and requires a restrictive contract that Android users and application developers have no choice but to use the Internet search engine app store.

In addition, it describes Google’s fees for selling apps as a luxury.

If the proceedings are successful, Google may be forced to renew the sale of apps and smart home devices as well as advertising. Together, advertising and sales generate billions of dollars a year for the company.

The lawsuit said Google is leveraging its monopoly with Android to illegally maintain its monopoly in the Android app distribution market. Google’s app store, called the Google Play Store, is blocking competitors from its market and blocking ads from running on corporate internet sites, the lawsuit said.

Google responded with a statement denying the allegations.

Android and Google Play offer openness and choice not found on other platforms, the company posted on its blog. He added that the proceedings resulted from complaints from a small number of major app developers seeking incentives.

Otherwise, the Google Play Store will offer small businesses and consumers unique deals, the company said.

According to Google, Apple Inc. Unlike the competing App Store for iPhone, Android phones allow access to third-party apps.

The proceedings have been accused by Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. of seven violations of Sherman antitrust and other state laws.

Google and tech giants Apple and Twitter have faced increasing political pressure over the past year over their market advantage.

An investigation initiated by the Attorney General in September 2019 claims to have found internal documents describing the deal to acquire Samsung Electronics Co. The Samsung app store has previously poses a competitive threat to Google. But some secret projects by Google are being used to pay Samsung to stop the competition, the proceedings say.

According to the lawsuit, Google Play controls 90% of Android apps downloaded in the United States. The proceedings say Google often requires consumers to use the app’s payment tools, sometimes giving 30% markup on sales. Other app markets usually charge 3% markup. This meant that app developers and consumers were paying unjustified prices in a highly competitive market, and the proceedings continued.

“Google will force consumers to continue to do business with Google and pay Google’s super-competitive fees indefinitely,” the lawsuit said, using Google Pay for developers and app users alike. It claims that you can easily forcibly withdraw these fees by forcing. Raise consumer prices.

In addition, “In a more competitive environment, Google’s app distribution monopoly can be confused. Instead, due to Google’s exclusive conduct, it is one of the largest and most sophisticated content distributors. Even one Amazon tried to create a competitive Android app store that could undermine Google’s app distribution monopoly through free and fair competition, but failed. “

The Attorney General’s Union is led by the State of Utah and jointly led by the Attorney Generals of New York, North Carolina and Tennessee, with participation from Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware and the District of Columbia. Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Road Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia Washington, West Virginia.

The Utah State Attorney General did not return a request for comment in time for the announcement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thewellnews.com/law/antitrust/attorneys-general-sue-google-for-anticompetitive-practices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos