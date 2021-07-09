Innovation behind wearable sensors and smart bandages-Med-Tech Innovation





Ravinder Dahiya, an IEEE Fellow and professor of electronics and nanoengineering at the University of Glasgow, explains how smart bandages can help both medical staff and patients.

Wearable sensors provide accurate measurements of important physiological parameters. The wealth of sensor data combined with artificial intelligence (AI) has made significant progress over the past few years, especially due to its impact on the healthcare sector. In fact, wearable sensor technology has significantly improved the efficiency of healthcare in the United Kingdom. In addition, in other parts of the world where health infrastructure is inadequate or unavailable, wearable sensor technology helps overcome traditional bottlenecks in the way they reach remote areas.

Robotics and wearable technology are demanding medical services for the elderly suffering from reduced mobility and lack of access to specialized medical services, as well as a growing need for telemedicine services with no spatial and time constraints. It is expected to support the rise of. The success of these technologies in healthcare applications depends not only on their acceptance and adoption rates, but ultimately on their continued intent to use them.

Smart bandage

Patients with open wounds such as bedsores and foot ulcers need to be checked frequently, allowing medical professionals to monitor wound healing. This may require regular and often unwanted doctors’ surgery trips. However, smart bandages are a recent innovation, reducing these visits. Smart bandages are essentially flexible adhesive patches that can be used to apply pressure to help heal wounds. Smart bandages are the first bandages that use sensors that simultaneously measure the amount of strain on the skin and the temperature of the patient, which can affect the healing process. Measurements from the dressing can be sent to the healthcare provider via a smartphone app developed by the researcher.

Wound healing monitoring is not the only potential use, as bandages can also be used to monitor breathing and detect symptoms of COVID-19. Temperature and strain are two parameters that are rarely combined for wound assessment, making smart bandages one of the most innovative wearable devices to enter the medical industry.

A new kind of healing

Bandages use a variety of techniques to speed up the healing process, including the use of skin in place of hard-to-heal wounds. In addition to this, piezo-based dressings and electropharmaceuticals with negative pressure therapy increase blood flow while keeping the wound moist. Compressed bandages that apply the right pressure can significantly speed up the healing process, but it can be difficult to understand how to monitor the right pressure and temperature. Studies show that wound healing is best when the body temperature is 36-38 ° C.

The 3cm 6cm transparent bandage uses two types of sensors and a batteryless near field communication (NFC) tag that allows the sensors to wirelessly send data to the smartphone app. One sensor monitors the patient’s temperature and the other checks how much strain is on the skin. Transparent polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is used in the manufacture of strain sensors. PDMS is the most widely used silicone-based organic polymer due to its versatility. The strain sensor can determine the appropriate amount of pressure in the compression bandage, and the temperature sensor can detect if the patient may be infected because of a fever.

Many uses

Smart bandages can be used to check lung function in people with respiratory illnesses such as asthma. The same is true for patients on a ventilator, as patches can be applied to the chest and strain sensors can detect irregular breathing. Bandaged smart apps can notify healthcare professionals immediately. This speeds up testing and prevents sick patients from infecting other patients. In addition to this, smart bandages can be used by almost everyone, especially frontline workers.

Despite the benefits, wearable sensors such as smart bandages are highly technical devices that require vast amounts of data and do not always give definitive results. Input-based AI and data analysis from experienced clinicians can help extract useful information from sensory data. Second, it helps predict the growth of the disease, diagnostic improvement, and can even completely prevent the disease by predicting it in advance.

