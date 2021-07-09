Impression of Doom Wings PC





Just like that monster hunter, it’s just fun.Screenshot: Capcom / Nintendo

I’ve been trying to get into the unlucky Monster Hunter series for years. He is keen on the idea of ​​chasing and defeating powerful beasts. I love the unique and imaginative monster and armor designs in this series. I don’t seem to be used to playing demanding action RPGs. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin with exciting turn-based battles, compelling stories, and bright anime-inspired visuals is my speed.

Suitable monster hunter games like Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World are very rich and dense. No matter how hearty the tutorials are given, I always seem to have a hard time understanding the details of crafting, collecting, and fighting. Which weapon do I need to use against which creature? Which armor should I wear? Do you have 30 minutes to chase and fight one big creature? The answer, in turn, is that I don’t know, I don’t know, and probably not. I’m confident that if you have the time and the trends, you’ll be on par with fans who have been playing the series for years. Sadly, I lacked both, so from the bystander’s point of view, I satisfied my thirst for the big and beautiful Capcom beast.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Doom is another kind of monster hunter game. Like the original Monster Hunter Stories released for the Nintendo DS in 2017, this new game is a traditional turn-based role-playing game. I was still roaming the lush wilderness where giant and majestic beasts roamed. The difference is that instead of letting these monsters participate in active real-time battles, the screen flashes and the character and his monster’s friends take turns attacking the enemy. Instead of frankly thinking with your exhausted feet, you can put your controller in the middle of a battle and get a sandwich.

Now you can put the controller down and take a nap if you want.Screenshot: Capcom

Yes, in the Monster Hunter Stories series, monsters are our friends. Instead of hunters, we are riders and members of a special tribe that makes friends with the creatures that the right players of Monster Hunter have killed for years. We collect their eggs, hatch them and add them to the party. There, you can switch between inside and outside the battle on the fly. We build kinship with them, which allows us to team up and carry out powerful attacks with funny, often over-the-top animations. Sure, we still kill enemies and use their bits to make new armor and weapons, but instead of carving bits from the corpse, they appear as rewards at the end of the battle. This is much more humane.

Simply select the menu option and you’ve achieved the best of all ranks.Screenshot: Capcom / Nintendo

We return those bits to the blacksmith. Blacksmiths create and upgrade flashy new weapons and armor. Collect plants, minerals and animals as you roam the field to make medicine and achieve the goals of your side quests. These are very simple actions of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Doom, intuitive and easy.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 also plays a big role in storytelling, which seems to be a good move considering the game name. You play as a descendant of the main character in the first Monster Hunter Stories game. A few years after the DS game event, the dramatic Lataros began to disappear around the world. A mysterious young woman appears with a Rataros egg containing a creature destined to destroy the world. It’s up to the player character to get along with this legendary ruined creature and prevent bad things from happening.

Read more: Monster Hunter Stories is the best Pokemon game I’ve ever played

I’ve never played the original Monster Hunter Stories, but I never get lost in the sequel. The game explains who I am and what I’m doing, otherwise sets the plot very nicely and is pink in one of the most entertaining turn-based combat systems I’ve come across You can freely enjoy the adventure of creating hair characters.

Evolution of the battle system from Monster Hunter Stories. Using the same rock-paper-scissors hierarchy as the technical speed power attack, players and monsters face each other directly using normal attacks and special attacks. You can bring up to three Signature Monster Hunter weapons into battle and exchange them on the fly to take advantage of their special abilities and enemy weaknesses. Most of the time your monster fights on its own will. However, this does not apply when the relative level is reached to the maximum. Then you can perform a super-powerful kinship attack. Also, if the guest character of the party moves relatives with the monster at the same time, a spectacular team-up will occur. You can see all these behaviors in the video below. This video introduces my boss, Wild Anjanato.

A dynamic turn-based battle system that makes you smile every time. Even the simplest battles can make you feel excited, and you’ll continue to realize that you’ll lead monsters into encounters, even when you’re not near the path you’re supposed to reach for your next story. That’s not what I usually do. If anything, I usually try to avoid fighting to speed up the story.

I only have a few hours to play the PC version (also on Switch), but Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Bullin makes me very happy. I finally found a Monster Hunter game that caters to my personal tastes and strengths. You’ll have the chance to hang out with Capcom’s gorgeous bestiary without the stress of finding a party, harvesting the best armor, or chasing a creature on the map. It’s one of the coldest monster hunter games and Im is here for that.

