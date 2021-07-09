iPhone 13 Dummy Unit Hands-on shows all the changes you can expect





Due to the various iPhone 13 leaks we’ve seen so far, no major changes from the iPhone 12 were expected, at least from a design standpoint.

But in Apple Insider’s new video, you can use a real iPhone 12 handset and dummy unit based on the latest schematics to gain insight into the exact changes you can expect with your new iPhone.

The site emphasizes that Apple may change the design from now until the iPhone 13 release date, but last year, an equivalent piece with a dummy model sourced from the same location was noted. It says it turned out to be collecting. So this needs to be treated with just a little salt, but don’t be surprised if Tim Cook presents a cell phone that looks so terrible in September.

First of all, the dummy looks about the same dimensions as the current iPhone batch, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, a 6.1-inch iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. Given the disastrous sales of the iPhone 12 mini, the existence of the mini model may come as a surprise. Rumor has it that this will be the last outing. Probably unless it sells well this time.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

The front of the dummy seems to confirm one rumor: the earpiece has moved to the top of the bezel. The rumored rationale for this change is to give way to a smaller notch, but unfortunately the dummy has a piece of black glass instead of the actual screen, so it’s not possible to shed light on this. There is none. Still: It looks like change is coming.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

As you can see from the various comparison photos, the biggest difference between the non-Pro models is the new placement of the dual camera lenses. The iPhone 12 and mini version have two vertically placed lenses, but the iPhone 13’s dummy case shifts them diagonally to each other, like the two dots on the dice.

That said, Apple seems to have made some interesting changes from the 6.1-inch iPhone 13. As you can see in the image below, not only is the button moved down a bit, but the SIM card tray is a brand new zip code.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

Perhaps a more important change is in the iPhone 13 Pro model, which suggests that the larger camera array may improve internal technology.

The camera bumps on the iPhone 13 Pros are significantly larger than the iPhone 12 Pros equivalent, and the two lenses are similarly larger. This may indicate improved ultra-wide-angle performance and improved autofocus, according to Apple Insider, but the fact that the top lens remains the same size means that the telephoto performance improvement is exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It suggests that.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

Speaking of which, the largest iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy is virtually the same as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but with slightly larger bumps and slightly larger all three lenses. The site suggests that this could be a new wide-angle camera with the f / 1.5 aperture predicted by Ming-Chi Kuo and an unspecified upgrade in telephoto performance.

(Image credit: Apple Insider)

Both Pro handsets are slightly thicker in the 0.5 to 1 mm range than their predecessors, so none of them significantly extend your pockets.

While these design shifts show the repetitive changes commonly seen in the iPhone S year, Apple is expected to drive the iPhone 13 branding rather than moving to the iPhone 12s.

However, it’s important to remember that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro phones have been reported to have many other changes besides their design. Rumor has it that the new A15 Bionic chip, which is faster, has improved 5G performance thanks to the new modem, and requires exciting new camera features such as astrophotography and immersive portrait video mode for shooting the night sky.

In addition, both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can now be equipped with a 120Hz ProMotion display. This makes it more noticeable than the regular iPhone 13 model.

