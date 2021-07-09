What is The North Face VECTIV Trail Running Tech?





What comes to your mind when you think of The North Face? Nuptse jackets, Supreme collaborations, streetwear hype and more. However, the recent reinvention of the wheel as a trusted fashion player overlooks another aspect of the brand: innovation and a tradition of outdoor performancewear.

All of this leads to The North Face VECTIV, a unique technology that transforms the energy from hiking and trail running into momentum and moves forward. With a patented 3D carbon fiber plate and rocker midsole, the shoe moves forward as you move, stabilizes your foot and helps you run better in any condition.

Some VECTIV shoes have evolved further, such as FUTURE LIGHT, a waterproof and breathable membrane that wraps the foot to protect it. You will hardly notice it.

The shoe and its technology are drawn from its signature trail running line, The North Face Flight Series, which focuses on fabric and design innovations to support extreme running experiences. With a focus on layer addition and removal ideas, the Flight Series is all about breathability, insulation, weathering and moisture management, so you don’t have to worry about not being ready for the future.

It’s not uncommon for the North Face to be obsessed with hiking. After all, it was founded by two mountaineering and backpacking enthusiasts. That means that in the sea of ​​high-tech shoe releases, which often have little practical value, brands are outliers and always prioritize functionality over foam. VECTIV aims to solve the problems customers face first and then work on aesthetics.

For more information, HYPEBEAST talks with Jean-Marc Djian, Vice President of Global Footwear at The North Face, What The Tech? VECTIV delves into a special reason why VECTIV is completely different from any other product in its latest work.

history

HYPEBEAST: Why do you think trail running has become so popular?

Jean-Marc Djian: Interestingly, when I participated in trail running in 2004, there were about 28 people on the starting line. Narrow, people yelled at each other and the trail was for mountain biking. Now it’s important to get out, be outdoors, and be free to do activities that are different from road running. Because it’s exploration, moving to the next stage, long-distance relationships, and fun every time. That is a big trend.

Sports are also becoming more inclusive and more people [regardless of] Age, gender, you see more women at longer distances. Now it is a true trend around the world that is recognized around the world.

Why is proper shoes important for trail running?

Trail running and hiking are different from other sports. [different] Fear associated with terrain and sports. Shoes (I call it equipment) are very important because grip, protection, stability are needed, and weather, mud, everything is related to protection and long-term connectivity. Like a bag, you are afraid to enter the unknown.

Hiking and trail running are connected in this way.For example, the first person to do trail running [treated it] As hikers, but they started going faster and faster, [wanting things that are] It gets lighter and lighter.

Why did The North Face want to make its own trail running shoes?

It comes directly from the brand. If you want to start and reset something in a new way, you need to start where you started. The North Face represents the fundamental innovation and curiosity that seeks to disrupt the market. So you have to start from there. Athletes also wanted to be crazy. I want something that is stable, but ultra-lightweight that lasts a long time. That’s very basic, but what can you create to make it work? The innovation that is called. That’s what you have to bring, you need to bring something innovative or have a strong perspective.

What, why, and how

Overall, what is VECTIV really?

VECTIV is a patented technology system that combines the shape of a rocker with a plate. The plate is usually sandwiched between the midsole. It is perfectly rocker-shaped at the feet and propels forward in a stable and highly effective way. The plate can be TPU for added flexibility, but it can be ultra-lightweight yet ultra-responsive carbon for both racers and those who like it because it’s trendy. I will. It was designed to be the most efficient while stabilizing people running 100 miles of racing.

Anyone can use it.

So is there anything about its scientifically informative and performance-focused form?

Its completely about its shape and position. The shape is 3D, mimicking the protection you need at your feet, and its position is directly below the upper. At first, people said we were a little crazy — usually you have an EVA or something soft, but it quickly turns out to feel good and very comfortable for hiking and trail running. I will.

How is this carbon plate different from other brands?

The carbon plate has its 3D shape, but it is also special because it is also a dress. Trail running is 3D because you need to navigate left, right, up and down, and you need carbon flexibility. Although visually distinctive, we have achieved amazing results in terms of efficiency.

What did you have to do during the testing phase to find the right recipe?

Interesting is the innovation test setup. There is a location of about 600 square meters, which is a prototyping facility. We can move very fast as the local community and athletes come and test things. There were 35 rounds of prototypes — some were completely bad or not working — and some were surprisingly good, so it was a little vision, a little science, and proof of that prototype. : You need to find it and commercialize it.

Are there any other components that contribute to the qualification of running shoes?

The upper is minimal. We used a small French brand with a unique upper called Matryx — very lightweight, monomesh and Kevlar reinforced. [material] It holds your foot properly and protects you from rocks and impacts. Besides that, I designed and created a new rubber compound called SurfaceCTRL.Its main function is [to tackle] Wet rock. I needed to grab wet rocks and mud, so I worked hard to make something that lasted, was light, and could be gripped.

future

Some new models are also equipped with FUTURE LIGHT.

Yes, it is. It will be even bigger in 2021. Many people go hiking with our shoes or wear light and protective boots. FUTURE LIGHT is used for these products.

FUTURELIGHT is a highly waterproof and breathable membrane. I use it when I want to protect my feet from the weather and keep them from getting wet. It is not stiff and protects the foot, but does not feel the membrane around the foot.

Where does The North Face take trail shoes next?

There are other versions with FUTURELIGHT and we are already working on 2.0 — there are always improvements. Part of our job is to satisfy mountaineers and mountaineers. Get ready for the hike as there are other athletes testing mountaineering, mountaineering and backpacking shoes. All of that comes from the needs of our top athletes. Coming soon — I don’t know when — but it was resetting.

