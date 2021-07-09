Lenovo Yoga 9i (14 inch) Review: Looks like a winner





Lenovo is a big player in the field of convertible laptops and the Yoga 9i is its top dog. The sequel to the Yoga C940, the 14-inch Yoga 9i over $ 1,299.99, features a comfortable keyboard, considerable battery life, and some of the better specs you can get at that price, a wrap that works in almost every important area. It is the top. point. However, there is one area long before packing the audio.

Yes, you are reading it correctly. In fact, there is a 14-inch laptop with very good audio. I know. I was also shocked to type it. While not completely outperforming things like the HP Specter x360 and Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus in many other areas, Yoga 9is’ innovative speaker design excels in premium mixes as an outstanding entertainment and multimedia machine. I will.

8.5 out of 10

Good Things Good Speakers and Audio Systems Powerful Processors All-day battery life Good value for specs Bad things Staid Design 16: 9 Screens are cramped, darker than competing Bloatware spoils experience

Let’s get started with this speaker system. At the bottom there are two downward firing woofers. But the secret of 9is is that the custom tweeter is housed in a rotating soundbar built into the hinges of your laptop. Positioning means that the grill is always facing outwards, regardless of whether the laptop is in clamshell mode, tablet mode, or tent mode.

It’s no exaggeration to say that this is the best audio I’ve heard from a laptop of this size. Its volume is more than filling the room, and it produces great sound in all directions with the bass of the boom. The surround quality was also excellent.

Great sound is due to the speakers embedded in the hinges, which are always facing forward, no matter how you use the 9i. Unfortunately, the flashy logo is always displayed. When you switch the Yoga 9i to tablet mode, the hinged speakers face outwards.

The 9i comes preloaded with Dolby Atmos speaker system software. The software allows you to switch between dynamic modes that detect movies, music, games, audio presets, personalized profiles, and content and adjust the audio accordingly. These make a difference. In other words, music mode brings out more vocals.

To complement the sound, the 9i features a very nice 1080p touch display with precise details and colors. You can watch movies and YouTube videos without any problems, and you can use the preloaded Dolby Vision software to switch between different image modes (dark, light, vivid). However, the screen was quite shiny and regained frustrating glare in a bright room. And it’s not the brightest around and is the largest at 290 knits in testing. We also hope that Lenovo will abolish the 16: 9 aspect ratio. This is the same as part of the premium model of business space.

The last thing to point out about the chassis is the stylus with a garage. The stylus with garage can be very painful to pull and remove, but it was easy to remove. The location of the garage on the right side of the back end of yoga is not the most convenient, but it is definitely preferable to storing the pen yourself.

The stylus has a new elastomer tip that is supposed to mimic the feel of a pen on paper. This is a fair explanation of how it actually feels, but it also means it’s not as smooth to write and draw as other touchscreen styli. (It’s also much smaller than most real pens.) It also has two (very small) buttons for erasing, left-clicking, copying and pasting various tasks required by Lenovo pen configuration software. You can map. You can also check the pen battery here. According to Lenovo, a 15 minute charge can last 40 minutes.

The 9i has a new stylus that feels like a pen on paper when writing on the screen. It lives in the garage behind the laptop. The 9is design isn’t as spinning as HP.

There’s not much to say about the rest of this chassis. The backlit keyboard is tolerably spacious, but a bit flatter than my favorite on the market. The device looks great and rugged, but doesn’t have the same sophisticated professionalism as the Specter x360 14 and Surface Pro 7 Plus (the prominent hinged Lenovo logo looks a bit annoying to me). It’s not the lightest laptop, but it’s portable for £ 3.02. Also, the port choices are similar to what you would expect from a laptop as thin as USB 3.2 Type-A Gen 2, two Thunderbolt 4, and an audio combo jack.

There are some optional luxury features that weren’t included in the model I sent, such as an ultrasonic fingerprint reader, end-to-end glass palm rest, tactile touchpad, and leather cover. Configurations with these additional features start at around $ 1,769.99 and are currently discounted to $ 1,239.99 on the Lenovo website.

Yoga9i starts at $ 1,299.99 ($ ​​1,449.99 in the test). The base model includes a Core i5-1135G7, 8 GB of RAM (soldered), and 256 GB of storage (PCIe SSD). This particular configuration comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and a Core i7-1185G7 (Intel top chip for thin and lightweight devices).

Like many of its competitors in the premium 2-in-1 space, the Yoga 9i has been validated through the Intels Evo platform. To qualify, laptops offer many of Intel’s choices, including Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6, all-day battery life, fast startup time, fast charging, and responsive performance on the battery. Is supposed to do. In my experience, check, check, check.

The Yoga 9is keyboard and trackpad are good, but nothing special.

The performance was as satisfying as expected of the prestigious 1185 G7. The system burned over the load of 20 Chrome tabs and booted significantly faster than the 10th generation Yoga system. Intels Iris Xe graphics are beyond the ability to run some games unless you expect 60 fps from the demanding ones. Given the power of the processor, the battery life was also a pleasant surprise. I used it continuously for 8 hours and 25 minutes on average, and the screen brightness was about 200 knits.

As far as video calls are concerned, the 9is Web camera is a bit rough but serviceable. It has a physical privacy shutter, but it is very small and can be difficult to move with large fingers. The camera doesn’t support Windows Hello (I’m a little disappointed with the other top convertibles in this price range, as Specters and Surfaces have this feature), but under the arrow keys that you can use to log in. There is a fingerprint sensor. There was a problem. I identified my finger once or twice, otherwise it was quick and accurate.

The 9i also has two dual array microphones. These are useful not only for video calls (picking up my voice well), but also for Amazon Alexa pre-installed in Yoga. Smart home enthusiasts can not only execute Alexa voice commands via Yoga, but also activate Amazon’s show mode. This will change your Yoga home screen to look like the home screen on your Echo smart display. Hey, don’t let me stop you.

One of my disappointments here is bloatwear. The Yoga 9i doesn’t have as many junks as some low-cost computers, but it does force McAfee LiveSafe. While setting up the device, McAfee alerts could pop up everywhere, popping up in a window in the center of the screen, and interrupting execution. The program is cumbersome to uninstall and requires you to close all tabs and then restart your computer. It’s not a big deal in a grand plan of things, but it’s the wrong way to see this on a $ 1,500 laptop.

The Yoga 9i continues the tradition of Lenovo convertible laptops.

Overall, however, I have little complaints. The Yoga 9i is an excellent 2-in-1 with outstanding audio. But is it the best? To answer this, you need to compare it to the HPs Specter x36014, the monarch of the 14-inch convertible sphere.

At the suggested retail price, Specter is $ 180 more than Yoga with the same specs (although it has an Intels Core i7-1165G7, which is slightly lower than the 1185G7). Its main advantage over yoga is its design. The Specter is a truly beautiful laptop with gold accents and diagonal edges. It wouldn’t look out of place at a jewelry store. The Yoga 9i isn’t ugly, but it looks much like any other laptop you’ll see at a particular business meeting or auditorium. Another important advantage of Specter is the 3: 2 aspect ratio. It is more suitable for multitasking use than the Yogas 16: 9 panel. And Specter is a little better in many other areas. I like the keyboard a little more. It has one additional port (microSD slot, which is very useful for additional storage), the webcam is better, a little lighter and has a longer battery life of about 2 hours. Every charge.

Therefore, Yoga9i will not eventually win the Specters crown. Still, it offers an outstanding audio domain that makes so many expensive laptops so terrible that they are happy to exist as an option for those who really appreciate the quality of music and movie soundtracks. .. And the 9i is certainly working well in all other areas, so consider if you’re looking for a convertible and the Specter is out of price range, or if outstanding audio and garage stylus are your priorities. need to do it.

