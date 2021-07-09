Development policy must be DARPA compliant





A U.S. Army scholar evaluating a prototype device developed for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland in 2014. (Flickr / US Army CCDC)

The African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA) of 2000 marked an important shift in US and African policy, or more broadly, US development policy, shifting commercial relations between US and African markets from aid to trade. .. While the tariff / quota-free access provided by AGOA is a strength, this policy is significantly inadequate in that it significantly increases diversified African exports, stimulating US investment in Africa. It’s rare. Over the last decade, Power Africa and Prosper Africa have been launched by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), along with the new United States Agency for International Development (DFC), to stimulate investment reactions. However, trade between the United States and Africa continues to decline or stagnate, and has not yet generated significant investor interest in African opportunities. To remain competitive in many of the world’s fastest growing countries, the United States needs to innovate in ways that it seeks to support investment in the African market. Just as innovation requires experimentation, US commercial policy in the African market needs to accept and operate experimentation.

As the African market is younger, more connected and more integrated than ever before, the US commercial approach to the continent needs to be renewed. Today, half of Africa’s population is already connected to smartphones, and within 10 years there are 17 cities in Africa with more than 5 million inhabitants. Despite COVID-19, the International Monetary Fund predicts that it will return to 3.2% growth in the African market in 2021, consistent with 2019 levels and rising to 3.9% in 2022. This economic resilience, coupled with positive demographic trends, positions African countries as ideal markets. For US capital in search of diversification, yields, and higher returns. However, aggressive mobilization of investments, especially from less traditional asset classes such as SMEs, institutional investors and venture capital, is not part of the USAID or newly managed DFC DNA. .. Creative and collaborative thinking is needed to determine what policies will work in this new era that will ultimately benefit the US and African economies.

As is more common in technology and research and development (R & D) organizations, fast and iterative experiments that are willing to fail often lead to better solutions. However, this philosophy is not commonly practiced in the formation or implementation of US commercial or development policy. To increase the effectiveness of large-scale efforts aimed at mobilizing US investment in the African market, such as the Prosper Africa and upcoming Proper Africa Trade and Investment (PATI) initiatives, leave small policy experiments to the team. An effective way to stimulate investment. The new team may be housed in either the US Department of Commerce or the Extended Small Business Administration (SBA) International Trade Administration.

Although the scope and resources vary significantly, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) organizational model, which is responsible for the development of new technologies for the U.S. military, is an innovative model for the team because the underlying principle is not defense. There is a possibility of becoming. definite. According to the former director, DARPA has three mutually reinforcing elements: ambitious goals, temporary project teams, and independence. Significantly increasing two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa is an ambitious goal and, like the problems DARPA addresses, would not be possible without a catalyst. Temporary project teams are an important aspect of a successful DARPA project. The limited time frame attracts talented people who may be willing to leave the private sector for two years instead of decades. Taking one small aspect of US and African commercial policy, such as how to expand the partnership between Hollywood and Nollywood in Nigeria, can benefit from a small team dedicated to the two-year challenge. Finally, effort requires independence. Teams need to circumvent political and institutional priorities and empower them not only to choose the projects they are working on, but also to have the financial freedom to fail.

A recent project between Prosper Africa and the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) aims to uncover the barriers US companies face in the African market by hosting virtual roundtable conferences in three US cities. I did. Companies shared a myriad of reasons to hesitate to invest in data policy issues in some African countries due to the lack of consistent support from the US government. This project served as a one-time experiment to match sector interests to US cities. But it should not be one-off. What is needed now is a systematic learning process and the ability to work directly with private sector experts to test potential solutions. And most importantly, admit in advance that US policymakers and their traditional partners are willing to experiment and fail some efforts, rather than having all the answers. ..

Given the size and breadth of the US economy, experimentation is needed to mobilize US investment in the African market. As a starting point, the new team can focus on experiments in three main areas: messaging, education, and structure. First, policy makers need to better understand how to effectively present African investment opportunities to US investors. Despite years of economic and governance progress in African countries, old stereotypes remain and US investment is stagnant. By hosting focus groups and leveraging innovative public relations and marketing companies, the team can try out new messaging tactics and learn what works and what doesn’t. Beyond messaging, some experimentation is needed to effectively educate different types of investors, from venture capitalists to pension fund trustees. This includes everything from determining who in these organizations is the right target for education to understanding which up-to-date practical data is needed. And finally, experiment with the structure. While DFC already has experience building deals to seduce players in the private sector and USAID has built mixed financial expertise, further testing of trading structures has been conducted by US corporate investors or traditionally. An agency that can focus on how to incentivize other people who were not involved with the US government.

Ultimately, as US and African policies evolve, so do the approaches we should take, including approaches to policy and future program development and development. A true trial-and-error model like DARPA is and agile, and ultimately serves as an inspiration for new ideas about Development Policy One that better considers investor needs. Now that opportunities in the African market are growing and evolving year by year, it’s time to better mobilize U.S. investors and try ways to help U.S. companies stay active and competitive over the next few decades. I did.

Aubrey Fulby is a Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Africa Center. She is also the co-founder of Insider and the Africa Expert Network. Follow her on Twitter @ AubreyHruby.

References

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Correct US-Africa Summit

The last few decades of global African policy can be defined in one word: Summit. After being absent for five years from the summit stage, the US-Africa Summit revived under the Biden administration is easy.

Africa Source: Aubrey Hruby

Monday, April 19, 2021

US-Africa Commercial Policy Priorities in the Biden Administration

This new decade has created a unique moment for the Biden administration to reset US-Africa policy. More multifaceted and subtle involvement with African countries will lay the foundation for a stronger US-Africa partnership, support mutual economic growth, and contribute to strengthening US global leadership.

Report by Aubrey Fulby

Thursday, April 8, 2021

Essential digital infrastructure in the African market

Over the last two decades, Chinese companies have dominated the outlook for telecommunications infrastructure in emerging markets. The United States could delay and in some cases erode these Chinese interests by promoting innovative US technology and providing resources to help unleash the second wave of the Internet Revolution in African countries. there is.

Africa Source: Aubrey Hruby

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/blogs/africasource/development-policy-needs-to-be-darpa-fied/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos