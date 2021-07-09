



If you’re an adventurous type, it’s very helpful to know how to download Google Maps offline. Don’t worry if you don’t know how to do that, we were here to help guide you through the process.

Google Maps is a very useful navigation tool when exploring unfamiliar cities or trying to reach a specific destination. However, if you need directions, but the signals are inadequate or absent, offline maps can be very helpful.

Of course, you need to download the map in advance for offline use. If you know you’re going into an unknown area, take some time to download a map of that area in advance, in case you need help getting the orientation.

Below is a quick guide on how to download Google Maps offline.

How to download google maps offline

To download offline maps, you need the Google Maps app on your iOS or Android device. After installing the app, here’s how to download Google Maps offline.

1. In the Google Maps app, search for the location map you want to download. You need to search for a larger area or city rather than a specific location.

(Image credit: Google)

2. Tap the location name at the bottom of the screen to expand the location name to full screen for additional information.

(Image credit: Google)

3. In the upper right corner there is a button consisting of three dots that you can press to see additional options.

(Image credit: Google)

4. From the pop-up menu[オフラインマップのダウンロード]Choose.

(Image credit: Google)

5. Select the area to download. Google Maps shows the exact area of ​​the map that will be downloaded. You can zoom in or out to zoom in or out on the area of ​​the map you download. The app tells you that you need much more storage space.

(Image credit: Google)

6. The final step is to press the download button. The download will start and a progress bar will appear on the screen. Use the app as usual to access the downloaded map. When you go offline, you will see the downloaded map.

(Image credit: Google)

that’s all. However, there are other useful guides to Google Maps, such as how to measure distance with Google Maps, and how to turn on Google Maps Dark Mode, which is worth a look if you want to get more out of Google’s services and apps. There is.

