It was Houston, not Austin, who won the competition to set up a tech hub in Texas.





The collapsing Sears department store is turning into a sparkling, cutting-edge space for early-stage tech startups to raise money and get expert advice. Baker Hughes’ facility shell, which manufactures oil and gas equipment, has a lively maker lab with 33 tenants. The 300,000-square-foot complex, which nurtures the next technological ideas such as Johnson & Johnson and AT & T Inc., is lovingly known as a cookie factory because it was originally home to Nabisco.

These scenes from Houston are an attempted industrial revival for the country’s fourth-largest city, trying to move from an old company that was part of the city’s oil-promoting boom to a technology-based economy. It is a part. The pinnacle of this renaissance could be Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s new, gleaming headquarters. When the vast 439,000-square-foot complex, partially designed by HPE CEO Antonio Neri, opened in early 2022, it would have + 1.78%, or about 3,000, in northern Houston. Will be the 8th largest employer in the city.

All companies [in Houston and elsewhere] Is currently an IT company, Neri told MarketWatch in a 30-minute video interview last week. They all need to turn their talents in different directions and reform themselves.

HPE’s decamp in Houston is a vivid new technology frontier where the energy industry, three major local universities, the world’s largest medical center, the mayor’s office, and the local technology ecosystem work together to accelerate medical research. Provides snapshots, climate change and cloud computing.

The confluence of events reinforced by the pandemic and the steady migration of Californians to Texas has left Houston abandoning its image as an oil town and hardware solution technology for Austin’s business-to-consumer software / app focus. Helped to establish a position as a bond. Dallas’ old-fashioned sensibility (AT & T Inc. T’s global headquarters, + 0.96%). San Antonio is also part of the mix as a data center destination.

The resurrection of Houston is part of the wave of Texas technology. Oracle Corp. ORCL, + 2.92%, has relocated its headquarters to nearby Austin, and Tesla Inc. TSLA, -0.21%, has expanded into the state capital.

Amy Chronis, managing director of Deloitte Houston, told MarketWatch. The wake-up call was that Amazon considered candidates for HQ2 and Houston did not make a second cut. Enough technical talent was not their reason. I was wrong, but it caught fire here.

Mix old and new

Looking through the prism of an old established facility that has been transformed into an accelerator and incubator, Houston could be an outstanding new technology hub in the Americas. Sure, the pandemic helped the recent migration of engineers from California to Texas, but the trend was already moving as energy companies and healthcare facilities shifted their focus to technology.

Houston has been lagging behind other parts of the county in its innovation engine system for years. Bob Harvey, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, a business organization in the 12-county region that has always been a major industrial city and a chamber of commerce, told MarketWatch. It was the startup that didn’t work for us. Houston is currently on the list of technicians.

What has changed is the intertwined economy, which includes three major universities in the region: Rice University, the University of Houston, and the University of Texas A & M. Chevron Corp. CVX, + 1.11%, Shell RDS.A, + 1.06%, Halliburton Co. HAL, + 3.29%, etc. for many years-in-house R & D, and Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT, + 0.01% Azure, Amazons AMZN Cloud giants such as, + 0.17% AWS, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOGL, + 0.31% GOOG, + 0.31% Google Cloud are deploying more talent in Houston Working with the energy industry.

Return to Compaq

Changes are coming, but they are deeply rooted in Houston. In 2001, then Hewlett Packard Co. merged with Houston-based Compaq Computer Corp. for $ 25 billion, one of the most technically controversial mergers. By the time the corporate turmoil subsided, HP was split into HPE and HP Inc in 2015.

Indeed, the influx of startups is preparing for HPE’s return. Due to the large labor market full of engineers, the booming corporate market, low living costs, and the attractiveness of the thriving medical industry, several enthusiastic start-ups have opened their second headquarters in Houston.

Among the transplants is Roboze Inc, an Italian-based robotics company that specializes in 3D printing of high-spec components for the energy and aerospace industries. there is. Self-driving Unicorn Nuro; FinTech Company Bill.com; Solugen Inc, a green technology company that treats and cleans water in petrochemical plants.

In a tech-filled state, Houston seems to be a hotspot as Austin has worked to flag funding over the past year. Venture capital investment in Houston increased from $ 284 million in 2016 to $ 735 million in 2020. Last year, a Houston-based healthcare company generated $ 256 million in VC funding, accounting for $ 1 for every $ 3 VC raised there.

Sandy Guitar, Managing Director of the HX Venture Fund, said one way to keep people in Houston is to increase their venture funding and develop talent. She knows from her personal experience. She founded a company in Palo Alto, California and has been commuting from Houston for years.

According to a April 2021 Cyberstates survey, talent is always in Houston, ranking number one in the United States as a technology worker for non-tech companies.

Shadow of nearby Austin

Still, home to the SXSW Digital Conference / Music Festival / Film Festival, Austin has traditionally been Texas Tech’s darling.

According to Harvey of the Greater Houston Partnership, Austin did a good job of being seen from the coast as a tech center in Texas. But it’s more expensive and crowded. In addition, Houston must offer culture, professional sports, and a more diverse community.

What makes Houston’s technology scene stand out is the nature of its mission. Dr. Emily Reichert, CEO of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest climate technology startup incubator, says many of the company’s companies are tackling the major health and climate change issues that require hard tech. Its tenants include solar pod manufacturers SolarFi and Katz Water Technologies.

Ambitions are similarly elevated at the Texas Medical Center (TMC) Innovation, a 300,000-square-foot facility that was once home to Nabisco, a cookie and snack subsidiary of Mondelz International Inc. MDLZ. + 0.29%. One of TMCI’s occupants, Johnson & Johnsons JNJ, + 0.55% JLABS, is developing antibodies that target fibroblasts that protect cancer cells from treatment and promote cancer cell growth, Stellanova Therapeutics, and We are working with biotechnology company Tvardi Therapeutics. Tvardi, which develops drugs for cancer, chronic inflammation and fibrosis, has raised $ 74 million.

Pharmaceutical companies and medical devices are the focus of JLABS, lab director Fiona Mack told MarketWatch.

Meanwhile, Greentown Labs’ Catty Corner is The Ion, a six-story 266,000-square-foot Art Deco building that opened as a Sears department store in 1939. With the technology and innovation hub opening in the fall, Chevron Technology Ventures and Microsoft Corp, according to Ions executive director Jan Odegard.

15 minutes city

Ultimately, Odegard told MarketWatch that he wanted to turn Midtown here into a 15-minute city, a major among people under the age of 40, such as the San Francisco Bay Area and Phoenix, where people work and live. Mentioned business / lifestyle movements. Driving radius 15 minutes. This is a particularly novel approach in big cities like Houston, where it often takes an hour to move from one location to another, causing traffic congestion.

In the industrial area on the other side of the town, the $ 37 million East End Maker Hub was once home to Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oilfield services companies acquired by General Electric. The 307,000-square-foot facility (yes, everything in Houston seems to be big) is home to 33 local manufacturers, manufacturers, craftsmen, and innovators. One of the highlights is Houston’s startup Volumetric Biotechnologies Inc., which manufactures 3D-printed human organs. It leased about 11,000 square feet.

Mike Pitman, vice president of real estate at Urban Partnership Community Development Corporation, told MarketWatch.

Halliburton, which reported sales of $ 14.45 billion last year, is taking an internal approach. The multinational conglomerate has just opened a new technology center to reduce friction with startups. The first cohort, NanoTech Inc. Is a materials science company focused on fire and insulation technology and has recently completed a $ 5 million seed round of funding.

This is the gateway for the company to engage with the company and expand into areas where Halliburton is already active, Dalewinger, managing director of Halliburton Labs, told MarketWatch.

Nellis Deep Houston Roots

At the first State of Technology event at Greater Houston Partnerships in April, HPE’s Neri set out a familiar theme. The original Silicon Valley startup was Hewlett-Packard Co in 1939. Headquartered in Texas, it leverages a large and diverse talent base.

In addition to the generous state tax deductions, there is some personal history there. Neri, who lived in Houston from 2007 to 2015 as an HP executive, said HPE had to do much more work in inclusiveness and diversity, a task more than the more competitive San Francisco Bay Area. I admitted that it was easy to achieve in Houston. .. He promised a new facility in Houston in 2018 and announced that he would relocate his headquarters to Houston in December 2020.

HPE’s new campus will serve as a blueprint for hybrid work to experience the interconnected phalanx of office spaces, amphitheaters, gyms and cafes. HP Inc. HPQ (+ 1.65%) and Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM (+ 1.65%) also have facilities in the same Springwoods Village development just north of Houston.

I promised to build a new campus in Houston in 2018, said Neri, who had a great influence on the design. (Neri has also studied art in Argentina for nine years, specializing in drawing and painting.) He has major businesses in Houston and San Jose and is truly the best in both worlds.

HPE maintains a large workforce focused on product innovation in San Jose, California, but Houston has the second largest workforce after India.

Talent lies in Houston and Silicon Valley, Neri said. He spends most of his time in Houston, with other executives scattered between the two areas. He also mentioned the geographic benefits that Texas offers to travel to Latin America and Europe for business.

Pradeep Kumar, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the HPEs Pointnext Technology Services Group, leads a $ 6 billion business that employs 17,000 people. HPE reported $ 27 billion in 2020 sales. It employs about 60,000 people worldwide.

There is always competition for up-and-coming talent in [Silicon] Despite the valley and antitrust backlash, it will continue, Compaq veteran Kumar, who has lived in Houston for 23 years, told MarketWatch. We have an advantage in Houston with college graduates and existing talents. It’s time in our city.

