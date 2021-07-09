New Pixel 6 leak reveals specs months before launch





If these leaked specs are accurate, Google seems to be taking a very different approach on the Pixel 6 than on the Pixel 5 (pictured above).Photo: Sam Rutherford

Google has no plans to announce its next flagship phone until sometime this fall, but a recent leak could have revealed specifications for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro months earlier than planned.

Before getting into the specification itself, it’s important to note that these leaks are from Jon Prosser, who has a recent track record of leaks and predictions. That said, these new leaked specs seem to be in line with previous rumors and expectations. So while not all details are 100% accurate, this leak should give you a good idea of ​​what Google is working on later this fall.

The Pixel 6 line is split into two different models, the standard 6.4-inch Pixel (codenamed Oriel) and the larger Pixel 6 Pro (codenamed Raven), according to a very reliable source spoken to Prosser. ..

The standard Pixel 6 specification is said to include:

6.4 inch Samsung AMOLED screen 8GB RAM 128GB or 256GB storage 8-MP Selfie cam 50-MP (primary) and 12-MP (ultra wide) rear cam 4,614mAh battery

On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro specifications are said to include:

6.71 inch LG pOLED screen 12GB RAM 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB RAM 12-MP Selfie Cam 50-MP (Primary), 48-MP (Telephoto), and 12-MP (Ultra Wide) Rear Cam 5,000mAh Battery

In addition, both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be powered by a custom Google chipset with support for Wi-Fi 6e and 5G connectivity.

Just looking at these leaked specs, there are some notable points. First, with 4,614mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have the largest battery capacity ever in the Pixel, addressing the mediocre battery life that is a common complaint about the Pixel line. Should be of great help to. ..

But in addition to that, with the exception of the standard Pixel 6, which has only two rear cams, Google doesn’t seem to downplay the next Pixel hardware. This is in stark contrast to last year’s Pixel 5. Other high-end Android phones. Personally (and I’m sure I’m not the only one), one of the things I’ve long wanted from Google is to focus on specs and hardware. If these leaks are accurate, they can finally occur on the Pixel. 6. Google has also revived a Pixel 6 Pro-specific telephoto cam that wasn’t available on the Pixel since Pixel 4.

Unfortunately, the exact pricing and release date for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hasn’t been announced yet, but Prosser says it needs to be confirmed in October.

In addition, there is another Pixel that is rumored to be on the way, even before the Pixel 6 goes on sale. Just this week, the Pixel 5a was discovered (via Android police) in a submission to the FCC. This suggests that in the near future, we’ll probably be able to see a specific release date before the Pixel 6 goes on sale in the fall.

Apart from some brief information about sub 6Ghz 5G support, there are many details about the Pixel 5as spec. Earlier rumors suggested that the Pixel 5a would include a 6.2-inch OLED display, two rear cameras (including an ultra-wide cam), and perhaps a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

In any case, Google has been relatively quiet with respect to new devices (except for the Pixel Buds Series-A) from spring to summer so far, and the company feels like it’s preparing for a huge wave of new gadgets after this. It’s starting autumn, so please wait for a while for more information.

