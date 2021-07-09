Hicks evaluates Pentagon modernization and innovation> Pentagon> Pentagon News





Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks visits New England to appreciate the Department of Defense’s innovation and modernization efforts, as well as its partners’ ability to make fighters more effective with the latest technology.

The Deputy Secretary began his journey on June 8th at the Bath Iron Works in Brunswick, Maine. There she met the army and toured the USS Daniel Inouye, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer. She traveled that afternoon to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and Peas Air National Guard in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

“How [ships] Of course, innovate is a big part of where this department is heading today, along with various types of actors, research institutes, universities and start-ups … “she said of the modernization of ships and submarines.

These factors ensure space availability in shipyards, move agilely through repair work, and how DOD modernizes by understanding software upgrades that are moving at a fast pace. It’s important for you.

At Peas, the Deputy Secretary will meet with the military to tour the KC-46A Pegasus, a 2019 wide-body multirole tanker aircraft that can refuel all US, Alliance and Allied aircraft in line with international aerial refueling procedures. did. According to Boeing, the KC-46 used by the Air Force can also carry passengers, cargo and patients.

Hicks, who visited Cambridge, Massachusetts, received an assessment and explanation of innovation at Harvard University’s Faculty of Engineering and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. At Harvard, she met former Secretary of Defense Ash Carter and former Marine Corps Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph F. Dunford Jr.

DOD is paving the way Carter has made in his Pentagon career, working with the private sector and academia to quickly bring innovation into the hands of fighters on the battlefield.

At MIT, Hicks visited the Air Force’s military and academic teams. The MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Accelerator is designed to radically advance AI to improve the operations of the Air Force. She also went to the Army’s Natic ​​Soldier Systems Center at Draper Laboratory, a non-profit engineering innovation company, and The Engine, a venture founded by MIT to support “tough tech” companies.

She said the Pentagon has been successful in the last decade to clarify its interest in adopting new technologies.

“The next thing you need to go is knitting [everything] Together, we have created an ecosystem within the department that does not undermine the ability to innovate in small teams. I think there’s a lot to be gained from it, “she said.

Hicks emphasizes the need for what is called a feedback loop and the ability to share lessons learned by such teams and understand what they are doing to spread innovation and share it with fighters. Did.

“”[Regardless] We need to hear the insights and lessons learned from those who are moving forward on an innovation base about what that path is, ”Hicks said.

