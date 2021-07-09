Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Review-Monster Hunter





In 2016 Monster Hunter Stories for 3DS, Capcom has transformed the real-time Monster Hunter series into something dramatically different: a colorful turn-based monster collecting RPG. Despite major changes in tone and gameplay, the story has provided a new perspective on the world of Monster Hunter, making it a fun alternative to the mainline series. Its follow-up, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Doom, is highly compliant with the template set by the original 3DS game, and despite some repetitive elements, is another solid spin-off of the franchise.

Like its predecessor, Monster Hunter Stories 2 trades monster killings for monster collection. In this game, instead of casting you in the role of a hunter, put you in the boots of a fledgling rider who can build bonds with monsters and fight with them. You’ll have to hunt a lot of monsters along the way, but most of the time you’ll spend most of your time exploring burrows, raising and collecting new “Monsty” companions to take part in the battle. This makes Monster Hunter Stories 2 basically closer to Pokemon than traditional Monster Hunter titles, but the gameplay is very different from Nintendo’s Monster Catch series.

First and foremost, it’s a way to collect monsters. Rather than tame the wild, you can get new monsters by entering the monster’s burrow and collecting eggs. These occur randomly each time you go out into the world, and there are two main types. Standard burrows and golden “rare” burrows, usually containing better eggs. Regardless of their type, the dens themselves are all fairly rudimentary in terms of layout. They don’t specifically force them to explore themselves, as there are no real environmental puzzles to solve beyond some occasional bifurcation paths (usually leading to optional treasures). Nonetheless, the attraction of discovering new varieties of eggs is never old, and trekking through burrows is ultimately worthwhile, especially as you progress through the story and begin to encounter cooler monsters.

In addition to the usual monster burrows, each major area of ​​the game also has several large dungeons called Everdence. These are much more mazes than standard burrows and contain some unique treasures such as rare eggs and bottle caps. These can be exchanged for special items and upgraded, such as increasing the storage space for monsters. With these upgrades, bottle caps will be one of the most valuable products in the game, but they’re not very satisfying to find. Like regular burrows, Everdence doesn’t offer much variety, so they feel the same and aren’t particularly fun to navigate. In addition, due to the winding path, you often run into multiple dead ends before you finally find the monster’s nest. This ultimately makes Everden more difficult to explore than a normal nest.

Once you have the egg, you can return it to the stables and hatch a new monster. Depending on the rarity and weight of the egg, the Monsty you acquire will boast a variety of genes and will determine the skills and attacks you can use during combat. These genes are important if you want to get the most out of Monsty and are themselves a kind of mini-game. Aligning three genes of the same color will give you a bingo bonus and power up Monsty even more. Genes can also be passed between Monsty through a process called the channeling ritual. This gives you a satisfying flexibility in how you customize Monsty’s skills, and it’s rewarding to tinker and come up with new combinations.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 uses a more tactical combat approach compared to other games, allowing you to choose attacks and support your movements with turn-based encounters.

Your monster is mainly used in combat. Unlike the mainline series, encounters in Monster Hunter Stories 2 are turn-based. Although there are some basic weaknesses and advantages to consider, combat revolves around three main types of attacks: power, speed, and technical. Each type is better than the other types. Speed ​​is the highest power, power exceeds technology, technology exceeds speed. At the heart of the battle is to understand what type of attack the enemy monster uses and exchange it for the appropriate Monsty to counter it. It’s a simple yet satisfying system that keeps you fresh by frequently launching new monsters with different attack patterns.

The weapons used also play an important role in combat. Weapons are also categorized into three types: slash, piercing, and blunt. This will open an additional layer of strategy. Because different parts of the monster are susceptible to certain types of weapons, you need to change weapons frequently during combat, targeting certain parts and doing maximum damage. If you attack the parts enough times, the parts will eventually break and the monster will drop the material and tip over. Although monsters tend to fall to the ground, they deal critical damage each time they land, and can also prevent some monsters from unleashing their strongest attacks by destroying certain parts of their body. These wrinkles make the battle consistently enjoyable. The game boasts some great quality of life features, such as fast-forwarding animations and the ability to quickly end battles with low-level enemies and mitigate grinds.

In addition to their in-combat abilities, each Monsty can also perform certain actions as they survive them on the field. This helps you reach areas that are otherwise inaccessible. For example, Yian-Kut-Ku can crush the rocks blocking the road, and Tigrex can climb the ivy-covered walls. Unfortunately, these riding actions aren’t fully utilized in the main adventure. These skills are usually used to reach unobtrusive treasure chests, which are often overwhelming, rather than opening new paths for exploration. As a result, field skills feel almost unnecessary and don’t really add anything to the experience.

Between expeditions, you can explore the city and talk to colleagues who can provide advice and services to help you increase your chances in the wild.

But the weakest element of Monster Hunter Stories 2 is, ironically, that story. The story is certainly more complex than a traditional Monster Hunter game, but it remains largely within the JRPG metaphor and is quite predictable as a result. The story is also biased towards a young audience, as evidenced by your cartoonish and wise Ferrin companion, Navirow. Navirow takes on most conversations on your behalf, as your avatar never speaks, and he often straddles the line between cute and annoying. However, the story is full of humorous and inspiring moments, breaking through some themes never explored in the mainline series, such as the conflicting worldviews of hunters and riders.

Overall, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Blue Inn is a fun monster hunter spin-off and a versatile solid JRPG, especially if you enjoy games like Pokemon. The title retains some of the hallmarks of the series, but it focuses on collecting monsters, and with a fun turn-based combat system, Monster Hunter Rise, even for those who struggle to get into the right monsters. You can enjoy the Hunter series, which is a distinctly different experience.

