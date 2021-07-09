All Grand Theft Auto mini-games worse than bowling with the Romans





Rome’s constant call to go bowling can be annoying, but the actual mini-games are far from the worst available in the history of Grand Theft Auto.

Anyone who has played in Grand Theft Auto 4 will remember that Niko Bellic’s annoying cousin, Roman, is always calling to go to the bowl with him. The interaction created several memes and helped turn Roman into one of GTA’s more notorious characters. And while it’s justified that the player base hates Rome’s constant calls, the actual mini-games are far from the worst in Grand Theft Auto’s long history.

Even within the Grand Theft Auto 4 DLC, players can find worse mini-games. The champagne drinking contest at The Ballad of Gay Tony is very simple and requires players to complete it according to some simple QTEs. Bowling has at least a real mechanism. Rockstar Games has run quite a few of these QTE-based mini-games, but it’s not very interesting. Other examples include Grand Theft Auto Lowrider Challenge: San Andreas and Grand Theft Auto 5 Yoga. These challenges don’t make Rome worse, but playing each mini-game isn’t as fun as hitting a lane.

Another candidate for the worst GTA mini-games is Rockstar’s collection of arcade games in San Andreas. These games do a good job of emulating old arcade classics, but they’re so one note that they quickly get boring. Unlike the new arcade games in Grand Theft Auto Online, there’s really no reason to play games like Go Go Space Monkey, Duality, They Crawled from Uranus multiple times.

What is the worst mini-game InGrandTheftAuto

Beyond that, San Andreas has basketball and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has a keepie-uppie beach ball. In Rockstar’s honor, neither game is a true mini-game in that it feels like a random side activity. Players can track their progress, but neither game is embodied in a real way. Instead, Rockstar has an idea for something bigger and feels like throwing it away during development.

The worst mini-game of the franchise is in Baron Beefy of San Andreas. To unlock this mini-game, the player must first complete all three of the Zero Remote Control Vehicle quests. This is already considered some of the most frustrating quests rock stars have ever done. After that slog, the game goes back and offers the option to essentially play a second mission where the CJ needs to control the RC plane and kill Berkeley’s delivery van. The idea that everyone would want to resubmit themselves to that quest is confusing. Fortunately, Rockstar doesn’t need this mini-game to complete 100%, so it’s safely skipped. But it’s not a Grand Theft Auto mini-game that everyone should consider playing.

