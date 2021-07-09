Diddy the latest victims of China’s commitment to tech barbaric growth | Technology Sector





Diddy, China’s largest ride-hailing service company, is the latest victim of Beijing’s efforts to curb emerging tech companies that have been left to their own devices due to lack of proper regulation.

China’s Cyberspace Administration banned apps from listing on China’s mobile app store just days after Didi went public on the New York Stock Exchange, prompting a plunge in Didis shares. The blunder has offended investors after it was reported that Chinese authorities had warned Diddy for months to enter the US listing due to data security concerns.

Diddy is currently facing a potential proceeding filed by shareholders in federal courts in New York and Los Angeles. Diddy did not immediately respond to the Guardian’s request for comment.

For Beijing, Diddy has been described for years as barbaric growth, a popular phrase in the Chinese vocabulary that describes the expansion of anarchy, and then relatively reshaping the relationship between the country and tech companies. Another target for recent strategies.

Internet companies were laissez-faire during the barbaric growth phase [security and compliance].. In addition to long-standing problems such as collecting personal information and cross-border data flow, there are also huge hidden dangers at the capital level. Fang Xingdong, a former internet entrepreneur and now director of the university’s internet and social communications consortium. Zhejiang University wrote in the state-owned Global Times on July 6th.

Fang states that the lack of regulation and compliance is the root cause of many of China’s Internet-related problems today. This is a long-term debt [the current crackdown is a] Catch-up lesson, he adds.

Over the past two years, state agencies, from financial regulators to new market watchdogs and cybersecurity authorities, have drafted new rules to regulate China’s fast-growing technology sector long before it went public on Didis New York. I did. Earlier this year, the People’s Bank of China pledged to improve the privacy protection of its data and proposed strict rules for businesses that collect personal and corporate credit data.

However, this not only protects consumers, but also controls the control of what businesses do and the large amount of data they collect about users. This is an issue that is becoming more urgent today as tensions between the United States and China grow.

In Beijing’s data management, sovereignty is [now] More acclaimed in the tensions of the United States and China, he is the author of a book on Alibaba, a veteran Beijing-based tech investor and e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma. One Duncan Clark says. And in reaffirming the state’s authority over Big Tech, China wants to reduce or eliminate vulnerabilities.

But this is also a good line to trample for the state, Clark says. [After all], The state and its technology companies need each other. Technology companies drive innovation and efficiency, stimulating the consumer economy.

Geopolitical tensions cannot be ignored. Mood changes in both Washington and Beijing have led to more distrust in almost every aspect of bilateral relations. This is reflected in the ever-increasing battle for the superiority of the rules between the two capitals.

For years, both regulators have been vying for access to audits of US-listed Chinese companies. Dissatisfied with the lack of progress, the U.S. Congress announced at the end of last year a law that could trigger the dismissal of a Chinese company from the U.S. stock exchange if the audit of the Chinese company was not inspected by the U.S. audit and oversight body. Passed.

The current risk is that listing Chinese companies in New York will become increasingly difficult, not only because of the actions of Chinese regulators, but also because US investors have been burned again.

Clark says ambitious Chinese companies will still prefer non-domestic listings, despite all the rules tightening on both sides of the Pacific. It gives them the fame of being listed on markets other than mainland China. It also provides a practical way to achieve some freedom from regulatory constraints at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/09/didi-the-latest-casualty-as-china-tackles-techs-barbaric-growth The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos