As Game Pass becomes more popular, Xbox Live Gold will be permanently removed





Including Halo Infinites in your GamePass should help boost your service subscribers (Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft is said to be planning to discontinue Xbox Live Gold, but it may not happen for some time.

Last year, GamesBeats Jeff Grubb claimed that Microsoft would discontinue the Xbox Live Gold. This means that Xbox owners no longer have to pay a subscription fee to access online multiplayer.

This was true for free games such as Fortnite and Rocket League earlier this year, but there are still many games that require an Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Recently, Grubb doubled its previous statement, stating that Microsoft intends to abolish the Xbox Live Gold altogether. We’re just waiting for more people to subscribe to the Game Pass.

He reiterated the Grubb Snax show (and transcribed by VGC) at Giant Bomb. XboxLive Gold is still on the board somewhere, saying it will be gone someday. I’m not sure if they’re talking about it now, but the roadmap is that Xbox Live Gold will be removed at some point in the future.

Regarding Game Pass subscriber thresholds, Grubb suggests that it could be between 40 and 50 million. This is a number that Microsoft cannot say is approaching. According to him, the total before E32021 was between 19 and 23 million.

As you get closer to Halo [Infinite] I think they will easily reach 23 to 25 million by the end of this year, and when they reach 30 million, they’ll probably reassess what they’re doing with Xbox Live Gold.

[It] It probably won’t disappear until the number of active Game Pass users approaches 40-50 million, but as long as you maintain the marketing and promotion aspects of all these games, you’ll know all of them for now. It seems that you can. It has been announced.

He adds that the next Halo Infinite could be a major lightning rod for new subscribers, followed by Starfield in the 2022s.

Importantly, for now, Xbox Live Gold is still there, but it’s on the roadmap that’s gone altogether.

Details: Game

It makes sense for Microsoft to dispose of Xbox Live Gold, as PC owners have never needed Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer. This may also explain Microsoft’s decision to make Halo Infinites playable for free, or at least help influence the decision.

Given the popularity of Halos multiplayer, and given the release of Infinite on both Xbox and PC, gated it off to part of the player base would have been an unpopular move. But now everyone can enjoy Infinites multiplayer without having to fork extra money.

