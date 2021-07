Engineer modernizes 1998 Game Boy camera with DIY adapter

Engineers have figured out how to bring a Game Boy camera into the 21st century with a DIY wireless adapter that makes it easy to transfer all the images taken by a dilapidated handheld game console camera to a smartphone.

The Game Boy camera, released in 1998, was an optional accessory for Nintendo’s Game Boy game console. It was abolished in 2002.

In that short amount of time, it not only succeeded in gaining cult support, but it still appeals to users today. Fans enjoy the nostalgia of this device, which allows you to create grayscale photos with 2-bit resolution and four color palette options.

One such user and fan is Matt Gray, a broadcast engineer and YouTube content creator. As Hack a Day discovered, Gray has owned a Game Boy camera for years, but has always been frustrated with device limitations when it comes to exporting images. The only way Nintendo allowed the camera to export photos was to use a Game Boy printer. Not only that, the device can only hold up to 30 images at a time.

Ten years ago, Gray made its first attempt to build an interface for a Game Boy camera that extends its capabilities, but wasn’t happy with the results. He recently returned to the project and redesigned it, and the latest attempts have brought a wireless carrier for cameras that allow easy transfer over WiFi to his cell phone.

The portable solution relies on a 3D printed enclosure with a GBxCat RW Gameboy cartridge reader, a USB port wired to the Raspberry Pi Zero, a small single board computer, and a portable battery. A set of scripts reads the camera and allows Gray to download the image through the smartphone’s web browser.

This solution makes it easy for him to transfer images on the go, eliminating the need to rely on a Game Boy printer or any other device that emulates it.

Gray also shares code and setup information for others who want to duplicate this device and shows a complete breakdown of each component listed in the video description above.

If you’re curious about why the Game Boy camera community and its users are still enjoying these limited old tools during the period of rapid camera advancement, you can read the excerpt from the input interview I can do it.

Gray videos and project details can be found on his YouTube channel and his website.

