Biden targets top companies in the economy as a whole in a competitive order





President Joe Biden signs a drastic executive order designed to promote competition in the US industry as a whole and the labor market, takes steps to lower drug prices by regulators, and merges technology and banks Higher wages that encourage workers to strengthen enforcement and empower workers to change jobs and negotiate.

There is a long way to go from presidential directives to final rules, but there are concerns that presidential directives aim to cope with the surge in industrial integration over the last two decades, hindering competition and innovation by large corporations. Is causing.

The White House has accused the economy as a whole of intensifying competition by raising consumer prices for necessities such as prescription drugs, lowering workers’ wages, and acting as a drag on growth and innovation.

“Higher prices and lower wages caused by lack of competition are currently estimated to cost a median American household of $ 5,000 a year,” the government said.

However, the US Chamber of Commerce has blamed Biden’s approach. “Today’s executive order is too concentrated and stagnant to generate the private investment needed to drive innovation,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president of the business lobby, said in a statement. It is based on false beliefs. ” “This broad claim is irrelevant, as our economy has proven to be resilient and the envy of the world.”

The order includes 72 initiatives by more than 12 federal agencies. Here are some details of the initiatives outlined in order:

Restoring open internet rules

The Federal Communications Commission is being asked to revive net neutrality rules that prohibit Internet service providers from blocking or slowing down certain content or accelerating delivery at a price. These rules were enforced under former President Barack Obama, but were rolled back under former President Donald Trump.

The order also prevents internet providers from negotiating exclusive deals with landlords who leave the lessor with only one internet option and limits the high cancellation fees charged by cable companies when consumers switch providers. To the FCC.

The Federal Trade Commission establishes rules for data collection by technology companies and regulations prohibiting “unfair competition” by the largest technology platforms to protect businesses that rely on them to reach their customers. Is required.

Bank merger crackdown

Orders condemning bank consolidation to raise consumer costs and limit credit to SMEs require the Justice Department and bank regulators to update guidelines on bank mergers to strengthen transaction scrutiny To do.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is required to issue rules that allow consumers to easily switch banks by allowing consumers to download and carry bank data.

Healthcare improvement

The order is targeted at areas that start with the price of prescription drugs and state that lack of competition raises prices and reduces access to quality care.

Biden’s order calls on federal health authorities to work with the state to plan to import cheaper medicines from Canada.

The president’s plan, in a sense, reflects the policy proposed by former President Donald Trump a year ago. Canada then opposed the proposal to have Americans import medicines, and northern neighbors later imposed measures to limit the distribution of medicines to protect their supply from cross-border mass sales.

Biden has instructed the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a comprehensive plan within 45 days to combat high drug prices. It could regain the proposal by Trump and some Democrats to benchmark the drug at a lower price paid in a country with a national health system. This is a move that pharmaceutical companies have said to hinder innovation. The trade associations Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Biden also urges the FTC to stop paying for generics to delay their entry into the generics market. The idea is part of a law pending in the Senate and is in line with Biden’s promise of a campaign last year.

The Accessible Medicines Association, a leading industry association in the generics industry, is working with the Biden administration to increase adoption of low-cost generics and biosimilars, and conversely improve government and payer policy growth. He said he was looking forward to doing it. Use a brand that costs more than your generic or biosimilar competitors. “

The hospital consolidation has increased health care costs and reduced services in some communities, especially in rural areas, the purchase order states. The Executive Order directs the Justice Department and the FTC to strengthen the merger guidelines for hospital transactions. It also directs HHS to support hospital price transparency rules and end the enforcement of legislation to address hospital sudden claims.

Measures to benefit farmers

This order calls for new rules that benefit farmers and ranchers. The Department of Agriculture has directed cattle, pigs, and poultry farms to make it easier to sue large processors in the event of low wages or retaliation. It also issued a new rule to USDA that defines when meat can be labeled “Product of USA” so that if a company simply processes food produced abroad, it will be made in the United States. We are asking you to consider limiting labeling.

The bill also develops standards and labels that allow farmers to access markets, support alternative food distribution systems such as farmers’ markets, and allow consumers to choose to purchase products that treat farmers fairly. Including that, we command the agricultural sector to help farmers access the market and receive fair profits from the goods.

This encourages the FTC to ensure that equipment manufacturers do not limit the consumer’s ability to repair products in independent shops or on their own. The move is intended to be of particular benefit to farmers facing high repair costs from tractor manufacturers who use their own tools and software to prevent third parties from operating the equipment.

Restrictions on non-compete contracts

The labor market element of the order focuses on limiting the non-competition contracts that are common in certain industries and limiting the movement of workers. The bill also requires the latest antitrust legislation on companies that share wage and benefits information to avoid worker competition.

It requires the FTC to eliminate vocational license requirements that could create barriers to entry for new job seekers in certain areas. Biden also passed the House of Representatives and reiterated support for a worker support bill that was stalled in the Senate. This will make it easier for workers to organize in unions.

Fight against airlines, shipping

According to the White House, Biden is also aiming for additional charges for airline integration, especially baggage, in-flight services and cancellations. These “often pulled up at the lock step, indicating that there is no meaningful competitive pressure.” .. According to EO, the top 10 airlines collected $ 35.2 billion in tolls in 2018, compared to just $ 1.2 billion in 2007.

The order will instruct the transportation department to confirm that these charges are transparent and to refund if the service is not provided.

For railroads currently dominated by only a handful of freight rail companies, this measure would require railroad owners to give way to passenger railroads and treat other freight companies equally. The bill also addresses shipping charges that domestic manufacturers are currently forced to pay to foreign companies.

Freight rail and shipping industry groups have opposed Biden’s orders, stating that there is ample competition between the industries and that the orders will put them at a disadvantage.

John Butler, President and Chief Executive Officer of the industry group World Shipping, said: The council said in a statement.

The role of the agency

Biden’s order is the same as the Obama administration’s order in 2016, with government agencies other than those responsible for enforcing antitrust law damaging consumers, workers and businesses due to the case of market power in the economy. He said he played a role in preventing him from receiving. However, unlike Biden’s orders, Obama did not instruct individual institutions to take specific actions, but instead required them to come up with their own plans.

The order is based on a report by the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy outlining evidence that industries throughout the US economy are suffering from increased integration and intensifying competition.

Since then, as economics and policy makers have expressed concern that increased concentration has afflicted a wide range of economies and contributed to problems such as income inequality, wage stagnation and low productivity growth. There is increasing attention to the power of dominant companies.

Drafting and implementing new rules and regulations can take months and is handled primarily by individual departments and agencies, but the White House has made significant changes to the executive order that will have a significant impact on some industries. It was revealed that there is a possibility of connection.

The bill strengthens antitrust enforcement in the face of widespread criticism that Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission enforcers are not advanced enough to crack down on mergers and anti-competitive acts. Advance the propulsion.

Last month, Biden unexpectedly appointed Professor Lina Khan of the Columbia Law School as the FTC’s leader, making him one of the most prominent supporters of the much stronger antitrust agenda for authorities. , Alphabet Inc.’s exclusive proceedings against Google and proceedings to prevent Aon Plc’s proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson Plc for $ 30 billion, leaving the unit without political leadership for five months. It was.

The White House’s efforts join a broader impetus to strengthen antitrust enforcement in Washington, with a bipartisan majority of the House Judiciary Committee targeting primarily the largest tech companies in June. Submitted six antitrust bills. This proposal represents an effort to amend the Antimonopoly Act and give more power to competitors.

— With the support of Todd Shields, Riley Griffin, Lillianna Byington, and Erik Wasson

(Updated with business reaction starting in the 5th paragraph)

