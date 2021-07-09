Battlefield 2042 has been confirmed to have a mode filled with classic maps





Ripple Effects – Rebranded EA Studios DICE LA – General Manager Christian Glass has confirmed that Battlefield 2042 has a game mode that uses the classic Battlefield Map.

Glass provided some confirmation to rumors that one of Battlefield 2042’s game modes has a classic series map on the engine of this new game. “One of the components of this experience we’re creating is to re-add some of our fans’ favorite maps to Battlefield 2042,” he said in The Future of FPS Stream on June 8. Said. (Thank you, Tweaktown)

He added: [for] In the whole experience, we need to wait a little longer before revealing what it is. “

The Ripple Effect Battlefield 2042 game mode will be fully unveiled at EA Play Live on July 22nd. Meanwhile, the studio recently announced that it was working on an unreleased game when it was officially changed from DICE LA to Ripple Effects.

Battlefield Leaker Tom Henderson, who correctly leaked that this latest game is called Battlefield 2042, states that Ripple Effect Mode is called Battlefield Hub. “that is [classic maps] With the Battlefield 2042 engine. “

“The movements are exactly the same, but basically you’re playing on a remastered map with different weapons and vehicles than past Battlefield titles,” he added. ..

Little is known about the Battlefield 2042 mode above, but more details have been revealed in the new game mode Hazard Zone. According to DICE General Manager Oskar Gabrielson, it’s not a “classical battle royale” because it aims to be more modern. Before the game’s October 22nd launch, we’ll take a closer look at the “hazard zone.”

So, at this point, it’s been confirmed that “All Out Warfare” is a 128-player mode, “Hazard Zone” is a spin of the battle royale genre, and the ripple effect is operating in another mode, including classic maps. ..

In other news, World Of Warcraft has seen a 56% increase in Twitch viewership since The Burning Crusade expansion was launched.

