5 Reasons to Buy a Chromecast with Google TV





Chromecast with Google TV quickly became one of the best streamers on the market thanks to its new and improved interface, but it also has great features and reasons for being at the heart of the home entertainment system.

A must-have feature for many who need a home entertainment system include support for all their favorite platforms, a little extra room to tinker with, and all the benefits of a cast system.

Remote (obvious)

For years, I’ve been complaining that Chromecast doesn’t come with its own remote control. It’s amazing how a basic remote can make a difference to the overall experience. Google’s belief that smartphones are the best remote controls available at all times was noble, but in reality, a dedicated tangible remote control is just a natural way to operate your TV.

The remote control is small, but its curved shape means it’s easy to hold while the cross key is fully positioned for navigation. You don’t have to bother with extra controls and buttons, but adding a dedicated YouTube and Netflix button is both convenient and annoying. One of the biggest reasons why the new Chromecast with Google TV remote control is so useful is that it comes with an IR blaster.

You can use the remote control to control the entire Home Entertainment Center, not just the Google TV interface. In Google TV settings, you can program the power, input, and volume buttons to control your TV directly or with the soundbar. Waiting for the remote for a long time is definitely worth it.

price

Google offered their latest streamer for under $ 50 and knocked it out of the park. Chromecast with Google TV could be one of the main reasons for its great success. The closest competitors in terms of price are Roku and the Amazon Fire TV stick, but only the latter offers something close to Google’s latest dongle.

Game streaming

There are game streaming services such as Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now, so there is a reason to use Chromecast on Google TV for games. The ongoing shortage of Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 means that cloud gaming has the potential to play some of the biggest and best games without the need for expensive (or soaring) new consoles. To do.

It’s even easier to get started because you can play with your existing controller you already own. To enjoy cloud gaming with the highest fidelity, you need a fairly fast and stable internet connection. However, it doesn’t rely on living room boxes or consoles, turning Chromecast into a fairly high-end gaming system with no real overhead.

Scalability

One of the only frustrating areas of the new Chromecast is just 4GB of onboard storage. Fortunately, because it’s based on Android TV, you can use a USB-C dongle to add storage and connect all supported accessories.

There is virtually no limit to the number of accessories you can connect to. It can be its game controller, keyboard, wireless mouse, and even external storage. This opens up a world of options that turn a fairly standard streamer into a more powerful home entertainment device.

New Google TV interface

Google’s big role in taking over the living room is the all-new Google TV interface. Currently dedicated to Chromecast with Google TV, the UI may technically contain ads for specific shows or services, but for content discovery and the use of multiple streaming services. It is excellent.

Integration with your watchlist allows you to fine-tune and tweak recommendations from any browser when searching for your favorite shows and movies on Google. In addition, the additional benefit of the Google Assistant means that you can not only use the power of voice to find shows and YouTube content, but also control your smart home directly from your TV.

Details of Chromecast with Google TV:

