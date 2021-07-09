Apple is worse than Google and will be the target of the next antitrust law





Apple will be the next major target for the recent US crackdown on Big Tech, IAC CEO Joey Levin predicted at CNBC on Friday.

Levin said in a “squawk box” that he believed “Apple’s next Apple is bad in many ways” than Google, which was sued by a group of state prosecutors this week. AG claimed that Alphabetunit abused its power over app developers through the Android Play store.

Apple “forced the company into the system,” said Levin, who runs Internet properties such as Angi, which has apps on Apple’s App Store. “They are monopolized and there is no way around it, and the charges are exorbitant and it flows to everyone.”

Apple is a solid advocate of that policy, saying that the money it earns from fees will be used to maintain and protect the App Store in a way that ultimately benefits app makers.

The US Attorney General was “correct” in a new proceeding against Google, Levin added. Julia Boostin of CNBC in Sun Valley, Idaho, has returned to an influential annual meeting of technology and media CEOs after last year’s event was canceled due to a coronavirus. Pandemic.

Apple and Google representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorney Generals from 36 states and the District of Columbia have come from both parties to challenge Google in antitrust proceedings. The proceedings are the fourth antitrust proceedings filed by government officials against Google over the past year.

In a blog post about the new proceeding, Google said the proceeding was ignoring Google’s Android and its Play Store choices.

Regulators are chasing Apple as well. Apple prefers its own apps to legal and similar allegations that developers are making unreasonably significant cuts for payments made through apps by customers, and to apps created by rivals. I’m busy with allegations.

Barry Diller, chairman of IAC and Expedia, told CNBC in May that Apple is “unpleasantly overcharging” companies that have apps on the iPhone maker’s App Store. 15% for certain small developers.

The proceedings against Google are the latest in a series of challenges to major tech companies, and President Joe Biden will also sign a new enforcement order aimed at reforming corporate integration and antitrust laws. ..

“I think the world can take advantage of competition. I think the world can now take advantage of these business-scale regulations. Many powers are in the hands of very few,” Levin said. He added that it was a difficult task to do. They often support incumbents. “If they can do it right, it will be good for innovation.”

The CEO doesn’t believe antitrust will affect IAC’s ability to expand, but the company will spin off all big companies, including Match Group and Vimeo, to buy “new businesses in new areas.” He said he was focusing on reconstruction by.

According to Levin, IAC incubators are looking to develop blockchain and smart contracts, calling this technology a “new and exciting wave of change.” The blockchain that stores data in blocks and then chains it is the digital ledger behind cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin etc. NFT, or non-fungible token, is a smart contract that uniquely authenticates digital assets.

“What we probably want to do is evolve the incubator to focus exclusively or significantly on things that include blockchain and smart contracts,” Levin said. “We have a new company and new ideas and approaches, so I would like to start experimenting around that.”

