New bill could redirect technology funding to the neglected Great Lakes city – Great Lakes Now





As President Joe Biden seeks to advance his attention-grabbing legislative agenda in a heavily divided parliament, a discreet bill that can help the Great Lakes region is underway with bipartisan support.

If passed, it can ultimately help the region shake its image of the Rust Belt.

The law, the 2021 US Innovation Competition Act, strengthens countries that are lagging behind federal investment in research and development.

Laws of interest to the Great Lakes region include provisions to promote geographic diversity in investment in technology and innovation. These investments have traditionally been made in East and West Coast ventures. The Great Lakes region is still trying to shake the stigma of the Rust Belt, but is losing.

Mark Fisher told Great Lakes Now that the region is a federal parliamentarian, investor, despite the fact that the region’s strengths are rooted in higher education institutions and a significant industrial base with considerable talent. It has been regularly overlooked by homes and innovators.

Fisher is the CEO of the Great Lakes Regional Council, a non-profit organization focused on economic development and environmental protection.

Last October, CGLR, in partnership with the University of Toronto and Illinois University Systems, took a step towards attracting high-value innovation investments when it launched the Great Lakes Higher Education Consortium.

According to Fisher, this is a tool the federal government can use to reach its innovation, science and human resource development goals, but it does require adequate support and investment from the federal government.

China leads, USA 7th

According to Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists and researchers Jonathan Gruber and Simon Johnson, the United States has been a world leader in innovation since World War II, much of it backed by investment from the U.S. government. It was.

Its investment was bipartisan, but peaked in 1964 and then declined. Gruber and Johnson wrote in their 2019 book, Jump-Starting America. China has passed the United States, as do other economic powers like Japan, Germany and South Korea. With Norway and Sweden added, the United States fell to seventh place.

Part of the solution to bridge the gap between the United States and China in technology and innovation is to focus on the geographical diversification of federal investment.

Geographically concentrated federal investment can truly change. Gruber and Johnson write on their website that they help attract businesses and increase local private sector employment.

To support their assumptions in the book, Gruber and Johnson have identified 102 urban communities, a plausible next-generation technology hub with a large population, well-educated and low cost of living.

There are 33 candidate sites in the Great Lakes region, seven of which are in Michigan, including Detroit and the Midland-Bay City-Saginaw region. Milwaukee, Green Bay, Toledo and Buffalo / Niagara are among the other sites on the list adjacent to the Great Lakes.

Rust belt perception

The barrier to the growth of technology and innovation that has not yet been overcome in the Great Lakes region is the recognition that it is still the Rust Belt and a reference to the past of its heritage as the home of heavy industry manufacturing.

Kathy Henrich, CEO of the Milwaukee Tech Hub Alliance (also known as MKE Tech), recognizes the importance of city awareness in attracting technology and innovation to the city.

One of the biggest challenges is that Milwaukee is not recognized as a technology hub, even though it accounts for 9.5% of the economy with more than 80,000 technicians, including the Racine and Kenosha regions.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has long been sensitive to the Rust Belt, but hasn’t bought it.

In a 2008 speech to the Federal Reserve Board, he said Milwaukee was on the Fresh Coast, a reference to Lake Michigan. The city continues to use it in messaging, as best shown when Barrett welcomed the 2020 Democratic National Convention on the Fresh Coast.

Leading water technology

US Innovation and Competition Law has five parliamentary sponsors from the Great Lakes region, including Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin and Gary Peters of Michigan.

In a statement to Great Lakes Now, Baldwin said he would support the bill to invest in geographic diversity and invest in research and development.

Unique to Wisconsin, Baldwin said that because we are leaders in bioenergy research and water technology, Wisconsin is in a good position to grow emerging industries.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is very pleased that Milwaukee is ranked high in recent high-tech employment growth, said Aaron Zopinsky of Barrett’s office.

According to Szopinski, Barrett said it is important to consider Milwaukee’s leading role in water technology and the future of water when considering technology investments.

According to the group’s website, the early Milwaukee water initiative was the establishment of the Water Council in 2009. The Water Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to support the innovation of freshwater technology and promote those new solutions to the industries that need them.

In 2009, the Great Lakes region emerged as an organization ultimately motivated to tackle major issues such as lake restoration and protection from diversion. Barrett was a local government leader who encouraged cities to tackle water issues, a role traditionally entrusted to state and federal governments.

MKE Techs Henrich told Great Lakes Now that he is excited about the possibility of injecting game-changing funds into non-coastal cities to accelerate innovation.

As a strength, Henrich pointed out Milwaukee’s global awareness of water resources and its historic strength in the physical infrastructure, which is currently infused with digital innovation.

In Michigan, Senator Gary Peters’ office did not respond to a request to comment on the provisions of geographic diversity in innovation and competition law.

However, a spokesperson emphasized Peters’ legislative work on a bill to work with his colleague, Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow, to create a $ 2 billion incentive program to support the domestic production of semiconductor technology. did.

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation did not respond to requests for comment on the bill.

Success in Buffalo

Buffalos Patrick Whalen welcomes the possibility of federal investment in innovation and technology by the federal government. He added that funding startups resulting from research is a major issue outside of New York City and Silicon Valley, California.

Whalen is the director of the Niagara Global Tourism Institute at Niagara University.

A federal program can fill the funding gap that Whalen calls Death Valley. He defines it as a place where startups that need $ 1 to $ 5 million are beyond the stage where angels can help, but not enough to get them interested in venture capital firms.

Whalen said Buffalo has a successful program to attract state-funded startups that are now self-sufficient.

If New York could do this, why couldn’t the federal government do it? Wellen said.

No easy solution

Ensuring the commitment of tech companies to be based in municipalities and states is not a panacea. Just look at the Wisconsin 2017 deal with tech maker Foxconn.

Foxconn said it will build a $ 10 billion factory, creating up to 22,000 direct and indirect jobs over time. In exchange, the company will receive a $ 3 billion tax credit.

Wisconsin used the Great Lakes Compact to divert the waters of Lake Michigan, giving Foxconn enough supply to support the manufacturing process.

The shift is controversial, as its main purpose was to support business ventures that advocates say they violate compactness. Wisconsin was able to approve detours without the approval of the other five major Huzhou states, based on the provision that communities across watersheds can divert water with the approval of the state of the location. It was.

Proponents also expressed concern that Foxconn’s suspicious diversion would set a precedent that would facilitate future diversion demands.

The deal between Wisconsin and Foxconn did not live up to expectations and had to be renegotiated after Foxconn was not close to fulfilling any of its promises.

MKE Techs Henrich declined to comment on the Wisconsin Symfoxcon experience.

Buffalo Hollen didn’t specifically mention Foxconn, but said it was a much better idea to invest taxes in the local community.

Innovation and competition law in the United States is over 2,000 pages as it is written, and the Geographical Diversification section is part of it, with $ 10 billion in funding proposed.

The bill was approved by the Senate with 68-32 votes and sent to the House of Representatives, where the proceedings are pending.

Catch the news about the Great Lakes now:

Michigan’s Climate-friendly Future: Wetland Parks, Cement Reduction, Spacious Coasts

Green Infrastructure: Cities around the Great Lakes are planning a changing future

Water can make the Great Lakes a climatic shelter. Are you ready?

Featured Image: Buffalo, NY (Great Lakes Now Episode 1013)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greatlakesnow.org/2021/07/legislation-investment-tech-research-great-lakes-cities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos