“Death Stranding Director’s Cut” supports ultra-wide monitors on PS5.Console first





“Death Stranding Director’s Cut” will take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware released later this year.

(Photo: Steam)

Video Games Chronicle reports that support for ultra-wide monitors, announced at Sony’s latest State of Play presentation, has been confirmed to be available at Death Stranding Director’s Cut. This is the first time a game console has done this, given that ultra-wide monitors were only available on PCs.

This means that “Death Stranding Director’s Cut” will be rendered at 2560×1080 or 3440×1440. Neither resolution has previously been supported by a single console (and console game). Perhaps the next-generation console is pretty powerful on its own, so it’s time for the Sony PlayStation 5 to get some.

But of course, UltraWide support isn’t the only new feature in Death Stranding Director’s Cut. Details shared on the PlayStation blog reveal that the reworked version of the game also has two performance modes. One focuses on fidelity by rendering the game in upscaled 4K 60 FPS for smoother gameplay, and the other in native 4K. Supports HDR.

This is a video that gives you more intricate details about future upgrades to Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

What can fans expect from “Death Stranding Director’s Cut:”?

In addition to ultra-wide monitors and HDR support, Death Stranding Director’s Cut also offers a lot of additional in-game content that excites players. But first, here are some details on how to prepare before you buy the game.

According to PSU, the game will be preloadable on September 15th, more than a week before its official release on September 24th. However, if you are a PlayStation 5 user, you need to free up a lot of space on that drive. To be precise, all without the first day patch.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut players will also get items such as suit colors, power gloves, new BB pod options, backpack patches, mini artbooks and apps including game OSTs, and new avatar sets. Also, if you already own a base game on your PS4, you can get a Director’s Cut upgrade for an additional $ 10.

“Death Stranding Director’s Cut:” Utilizing the power of PlayStation 5

Other than ultra-wide and HDR support, there are no other visual upgrades mentioned. But maybe more will be announced when the game is about to be released by September. And that’s because of the pure graphical horsepower of the PlayStation 5.

With the release of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, we’re offering a true next-generation experience never seen before on the console. Even the base “Death Stranding” game already looks visually impressive, so seeing it in full super-extreme glory is a completely different experience.

