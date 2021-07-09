Google Messages has a hidden RCS API for third party apps





RCS, which stands for Rich Communication Services, is generally considered the successor to SMS. It supports features such as group chat management, high quality file sharing, read receipt, input indicators, and end-to-end encryption. To use the RCS protocol for chat, it must be supported by the network, phone operating system, and phone messaging app via the API. American carriers have been slow to adopt RCS for a long time, so Google bypassed them altogether and added its own RCS backend to the Google Messages app. However, on Android, only the Google Messages app can access Android’s RCS API. The situation may change when Google opens the “Android Messages API”.

In 2019, I learned that Google is working on adding an RCS API. Unfortunately, the API is hidden from the developers and can only be used with apps on the hidden allow list, including the Google Messages app. The Google Messages app has been significantly improved recently, but has been updated with basic features found in many other text messaging apps for Android. The problem with switching to one of these other apps is that you can’t send messages via RCS, so you lose all the features described above. However, we found evidence that Google has an undisclosed “Android Messages API” that allows third-party text messaging apps to send SMS / MMS / RCS messages using Google Messages.

Decomposition of the APK often predicts the features that may arrive in future updates of the application, but it is possible that none of the features described here will be realized in future releases. This is because these features are not currently implemented in live builds and may be pulled by developers at any time in future builds.

When the Google message was published on Google Play today, I decoded the APK and found the following string in that resource:

With this permission, the app can send SMS / MMS / RCS using Android messages. You have access to send a message without additional authorization.

Permission to send SMS / MMS / RCS messages using the Android Messages API

These strings clearly indicate the permissions you can request to allow a third-party messaging app to send SMS, MMS, or RCS messages through the Google Messages app. We also found the permissions that the messaging app needs to declare in the Google Messages app manifest file.

The permission type is displayed as “Danger”. This means that the requesting app will not be granted permission unless the user sees a confirmation. This is also suggested by the string embedded above. This indicates that the app that holds the permission can “send a message without additional approval”, which means that approval must be given first. Permissions are grouped into SMS categories. This makes sense because it is intended for use only in messaging apps.

We expected Google to open the RCS API for the Android platform, but having Google messages handle message routing has one potential advantage. This can mean that all RCS messages sent through third-party messaging apps use Google’s chat service. This is the most widely used RCS implementation to date, as none of the carrier versions have taken off.

We haven’t found any announcement from Google about this Android messaging API yet, but we hope it will be published soon. This is a disadvantage at this time as third-party text messaging apps do not support RCS, but this API means that you can enjoy the benefits of RCS using your favorite text messaging app. Of course, third-party text messaging apps actually need to implement the new API, but it doesn’t seem that difficult to implement.

Shortly after publishing this article, I found that strings and manifest entries in the Android Messages API only appear in the Google Messages app for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. This is the same app and package name, but Google Play dynamically deploys this version of the app to Samsung Galaxy phones. These entries were added a few versions ago, so the API itself doesn’t look new. I’m not sure why the entry only appears in the app version for Samsung phones, but it’s possible that Google created an API to allow Samsung’s messaging app to allow users to use Google’s chat service without switching apps. There is sex. However, I’m not sure why this API can’t be exposed to other apps. Also, the Samsung Messages app itself has no evidence of using this API. Hopefully, Google will expose the API to all third-party messaging apps by including the API in the main version of the app.

This article was updated at 2:52 pm ET, reflecting the appearance that the Android Messages API was added to the Google Messages app for Samsung Galaxy phones several versions ago. The title of this post has been updated to reflect this new information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.xda-developers.com/google-messages-rcs-api-third-party-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos