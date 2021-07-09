Tony Hoggett quits Tesco in Amazon’s physical store role — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Tony Hoggett has resigned from Tesco’s Chief Strategy Officer and Innovation Officer and heads Amazon’s International Stores division.

According to a Retail Week report, he will move to Amazon headquarters in Seattle, Washington, where he will become senior vice president of physical stores in January 2022.

In a memo to today’s staff, Tesco CEO Ken Murphy wrote: Tony’s career at Tesco spans more than 31 years, during which he has played various roles.

Tony has made an incredibly valuable contribution over the last few years. And I hope he will do his best for the future.

Murphy added that Tesco would soon begin searching for a successor.

The joy of machine learning

Last week, Tesco reported that it was preparing to roll out a Trigo-powered version of the Amazons Just Walk Out product in a second location in the UK.

The Easyout solution leverages AI and computer vision technology to allow shoppers to visit stores, check in via QR code, select items to buy and leave without the hassle of troublesome checkouts. Makes it possible.

Murphy recently commented: We installed the system in the Express Store at Wellwin Garden City (Headquarters) and extended it to another store to check it in a more urban environment.

He added: It’s been about a year since it opened and it’s working very well. One of the joys of machine learning is that it is constantly improving. I was confident that I could place it in another store with a lot of traffic.

According to social media chatter, the store is located in High Holborn on the edge of the city of London.

Last year, it became the first retailer’s cashless store in central London.

Tesco declined to comment when contacted by RTIH. However, we promise to share the details in the coming weeks.

A few days ago we stopped by a High Holborn store and found that it had been refurbished and equipped with a camera and computer server. Bet on an imminent launch.

Amazon fresh

Amazon recently opened an Amazon Fresh location in Camden, London.

This is the fifth convenience store with JustWalkOut technology pioneered by the Amazon Go offering in the United Kingdom and the United States.

The other four are in Ealing, Wembley Park, White City and Canary Wharf. Business hours are 7 AM to 11 PM, 7 days a week.

