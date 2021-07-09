Hidden tricks in Windows 10





Windows 10 is the most popular desktop operating system in the world, and while Windows 11 is catching up, most of us will continue to run Microsoft’s current OS for the foreseeable future. And even if you use it every day, there’s always a lot to learn.

You may not think you are a power user, or you may have jumped from macOS to Windows. Regardless of your level of comfort, these tips will help you get the most out of your Windows 10 experience. Some of these tricks come from older generations of Windows, while others are new to this iteration.

If you’re a fan of that old-fashioned (ie, non-tiled) Start menu experience, you can still have it (some sort of). Right-click on the Windows icon in the lower left corner and[アプリと機能],[検索],[実行]Displays a jump menu of text containing familiar destinations such as. All of these options are available through the standard menu interface, but you can quickly access them from here.

Show desktop button

You don’t have to minimize all open windows just to see your desktop. There is a secret button in the lower right corner of the taskbar. can not see? Look down and to the right, beyond the date and time. There are small small pieces of invisible buttons. Click to minimize all open windows at once. Click it again to restore everything.

You also have the option to minimize the window instead of clicking when you hover over this button.[設定]>[カスタマイズ]>[タスクバー]Select the setting with[ピークを使用]Toggle the switch below to preview your desktop.

Enhanced Windows Search

If PC search takes too long on Windows[設定]>[検索]>[Windowsの検索]Narrow down with. Set the search to classic. This applies the search only to libraries and desktops. Advanced options index the entire computer. This is time consuming and can use more power. You can further refine your search by marking specific folders as exclusions.

Shake off the mess

Windows 7 users need to know about this little trick. If you have a display full of windows, grab the top of your favorite window and “shake” it on the screen to get rid of the clutter and minimize all other windows. Do you suddenly have a shaker remorse? Shake it again and the window will come back.

Enable slides and shut down

If you’re using a Windows 10 tablet or touchscreen computer, you’ll have the ability to slide and shut down, but this feature is hidden on all PCs running the operating system. There are several ways to run this feature as an executable, but creating a desktop shortcut here probably makes the most sense.

Right click on the desktop[新規]>[ショートカット]Choose. In the next pop-up window, enter SlideToShutDown as the file location. Rename the file and[完了]Click to create a clickable icon on your desktop. Then right click on the file and[プロパティ]Choose.[ショートカットキー]Enter the key in the box[適用]Click.

Then double-click the shortcut or enter the keyboard shortcut to ask for the pull-down shade to appear. Use your mouse to drag the shade to the bottom of the screen to turn off your computer. Note that this is a shutdown, not a sleep.

Enable “God Mode”

This may be a bit too niche for most users, but for power users or IT professionals who want access to all Windows Control Panels from one folder, God Mode is the best choice. Right click on the desktop[新規]>[フォルダ]Choose. Rename the new folder using the following code.

God mode. {ED7BA470-8E54-465E-825C-99712043E01C}

To enter God mode (or the officially called Windows Master Control Panel shortcut), double-click the folder for easy operation.

Drag to pin Windows

We all perform multitasking. Windows 10 allows you to pin windows to different parts of the screen for easy operation. Grab the window and drag it to the left or right border of the screen to “fit” it in half the screen. You can also move the window to one of the four corners of the screen and lock it in that corner. By combining the Windows key with any direction arrow, you can prompt the same behavior in the selected window. For example, use the Win + Left Arrow shortcut to move the window to the left side of the screen. Then use Win + up or down arrow to snap the window to the corner.

Quickly move between virtual desktops

For example, quickly switch between virtual desktops to separate work apps, personal apps, and social media into separate desktops.On the taskbar[タスクビュー]Simply click on the icon (the icon that looks like a small box) to see all open windows and desktops.

Then drag one of them to the location labeled “New Desktop” to create a new virtual desktop. You can switch between virtual desktops by clicking outside the task view and pressing the Windows key + Ctrl + right / left arrow.

Customize the command prompt

If you want to dig inside Windows using the command prompt, you’ll be happy to know that you can customize the tool itself. Open a command prompt, right click on the top bar of the window and[プロパティ]Select to personalize your experience.

[プロパティ]In the window, you can change the controls, fonts, layouts, colors, and cursors in the command prompt.[色]Open the tab[不透明度]You can also move the slider to make the window transparent. This allows you to code while observing the desktop at the same time.

Silence notification by focus assist

Focus Assist gives you more control over the notifications that pop up on your PC.[設定]>[システム]>[フォーカスアシスト]Go to and turn off the most annoying notifications so you can work with peace of mind. You can also turn Focus Assist on at specific times, pass only specific notifications, or set it to work under specific conditions. For more information on customizing notifications, see the Focus Assist Guide.

Share nearby

With open documents and photos, you can share files directly with nearby devices, much like Apple’s AirDrop.Above the document or photo toolbar[共有]Click the icon to open the panel[近くの共有をオンにする]Click to send the file to another computer using a nearby share.[設定]>[システム]>[共有エクスペリエンス]Go to to control this feature by turning nearby shares on and off. You can also set it to be shared with anyone or just your device.

Stop typing and start dictating

Microsoft loves speech recognition when it comes to Windows and Office. You can always use the Win + H hotkey combination to record audio from your PC’s microphone and pop up a box pointing to the audio in the current text field. You’ll have to enter punctuation manually, but you can save on typing by dictating emails, messages, and so on.

Dark mode and light mode

Windows 10 gives you a lot of control over your color themes.[設定]>[パーソナライズ]>[色]Open to set the operating system to either dark mode or light mode. These themes change the color of the Start Menu, Taskbar, Action Center, File Explorer, Settings Menu, and other compatible programs.

There is also a custom option that allows you to set one theme for the Windows menu and another theme for the app. Do you want a little more color? There is a sample color theme to help you actually see the menu and taskbar.

Cloud clipboard

We all use the Windows clipboard to cut and paste, but did you know that you can save multiple items at once and paste them between devices? Use the command Win + V to view the recent clippings stored on the clipboard.[設定]>[システム]>[クリップボード]Go to to control this feature and sign in to your Microsoft account for use across devices.

Editor’s recommendation

For years, Snipping Tool was the only screen capture software built into Windows, but the Snip & Sketch app has permanently changed the screenshots in Windows 10. Use the shortcut Shift + Win + S to choose from rectangles, freeforms, windows, or full-screen snips. Next, you can see that the tool has a built-in image editor separate from Microsoft Paint.

Test files and apps in the sandbox

Windows 10 Pro users have additional assets to protect them from dangerous apps and files. Enabling the Windows sandbox in Control Panel creates a virtual instance of Windows in Windows. Then you can safely open up any questions before deploying to a real Windows installation. When you close the sandbox, everything in the sandbox disappears without damaging your computer.

Xbox game bar

You can use the Win + G command to pull up the Xbox game bar. This allows you to record and broadcast game sessions, control audio, monitor CPU usage, link third-party accounts, view your Xbox friends list, and more. More.

[設定]>[ゲーム]You can also go to and configure custom keyboard shortcuts to turn on or off microphones, screen captures, recording timers, etc. during the game. There are also settings for capturing gameplay, turning on game mode to improve performance, and monitoring the network.

Press Pause when updating

Everyone knows that updates are important. These provide the OS with the latest features, security patches, and more. But sometimes, I just want Windows to leave you alone without those constant pop-ups.[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[Windows Update]You can pause future feature updates by navigating to. Home users and professional users have different options, but here’s a summary.

Cloud reset

Do I need to reset my Windows 10 PC? Microsoft’s cloud-based reset feature should help users if Windows crashes and there is no recovery drive or USB drive to reset the operating system. This remote option reinstalls the same version of Windows that you were running previously, but you still need to remove all apps and personal files. This option[設定]>[更新とセキュリティ]>[リカバリ]It is in.

Unlock Kaimoji and symbols

Windows key-Press period (.) To pop up an expanded lower right menu of emoji, “Kaimoji” characters made from Unicode characters, and various other symbols.

Make a measurement

Windows has some built-in apps that may seem useless, but provide useful hidden features. For example, the calculator app can calculate the difference between two dates and convert basically any unit of measure, such as time, energy, temperature, mass, or even currency.

The Alarms & Clock app can continue to calculate the time difference between two locations in the future. Open the app and[時計]Click the tab and select the plus (+) icon at the bottom to add a location. Click the compare icon to open the timeline. Scrolling the timeline changes the time at the map points, making it easier to track the time difference.

Show file extension

By default, Windows hides the file extension in File Explorer, so you need to look at the file’s properties to see if it’s a .jpg or .png file. However, you can set Windows to display the file extension automatically. Open File Explorer and[表示]>[オプション]Click to[表示]Open a tab.[既知のファイルタイプの拡張子を非表示にする]Scroll down to Options and clear the check box.[適用]Click to display the file type at the end of all filenames in File Explorer.

