This summer is a sales tax holiday that can save you a lot of Apple gear





One of the things shoppers should always keep in mind when considering a purchase is the state sales tax. But in certain states this year, you can take a break. Tax holidays will occur over the next few months, saving over $ 100 depending on where you live. Please note that purchases in each state must be for personal or school use only and some local and local taxes may continue to apply.

Apple has a web page that advertises the upcoming tax exemption periods in four states so far. The states, dates, and conditions that Apple mentions are: Click the Get Details link for more information on terms and conditions. Go to the revenue department website for each state.

StateDatesConditionsAlabama July 16-18 The total selling price of all exempt items cannot exceed $ 750. Click here for details Missouri August 6-8 Computers and related accessories with a selling price of $ 1,500 or less. Software with a selling price of $ 350. View Details South Carolina August 6-8 Mac and iPad are eligible, but iPhone is not. Other items should be used at school. Click here for details Virginia August 6-8 Phone chargers and batteries cost less than $ 60.Get details

Apple’s tax exemption web page has only four states, but according to the Federation of Tax Administrator’s website, tax exemptions are planned in four other states, including computers.

StateDatesConditionsFlorida July 31-August 9 Computers and accessories sell for up to $ 1,000. Click here for details New Mexico August 6-8 Computers and tablets with a selling price of $ 1,000 or less. The associated computer hardware is $ 500. Learn more Tennessee July 30-August 1 Mac and iPad for under $ 1,500. View Details July 30-August 2, West Virginia Applies only to computers and tablets priced under $ 500.Get details

The Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

