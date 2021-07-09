Ford China’s first half 2021 sales increased 24% year-on-year





Ford Motor Company’s sales in Greater China, the world’s largest car market and leader in the adoption of electric vehicles, increased 24% year-on-year in the first half of 2021, automakers reported this week.

Ford has recorded sales of more than 306,700 vehicles in the region in the first six months of the year, starting in the first half of 2020, when recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has just begun.

The automaker increased 111.4% year-on-year, highlighting the performance of the luxury Lincoln brand, which sold more than 42,200 units in the first half of the year. This was the highest-ever sales performance of a brand in the region in the first half.

Ford brand SUVs sold more than 57,900 units, up 35.7% year-on-year. In addition, sales of transit commercial vehicles exceeded 26,800 units, an improvement of 22.5% over the previous year.

Meanwhile, sales of 152,900 units in the second quarter decreased 3.6% year-on-year. This is due to Ford’s ongoing global semiconductor shortage. The shortages felt to varying degrees throughout the automotive industry have continued for months, disrupting production around the world.

In a statement, Ford China CEO Anningchen said, “Ford will continue to provide Chinese customers with the right combination of world-class vehicles and services to continue their business momentum and growth. The emphasis is on. ” “In the second quarter, we unveiled six new vehicles and outlined a powerful and innovative electrification strategy. These actions, coupled with our commitment to always provide an on-customer experience, are competitive. It will be positioned to succeed in the fierce Chinese automobile market. “

According to the news release, the six new vehicles include Ford Evos, Escape Plug-in Hybrid, Escort, 2021 Mustang, Lincoln Zephyr Reflection Preview Car and Lincoln Corsair Plug-in Hybrid.

Ford has announced a locally produced version of the all-new Mustang Mach-E as part of its commitment to electrification in China. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to sell its vehicles directly to Chinese customers under the umbrella of a new dedicated battery-powered electric vehicle organization.

Automakers announced this week that they have set up 10 consumer EV storefronts in the second quarter. Additional storefronts are planned.

Meanwhile, Ford reported that locally produced SUVs such as Lincoln Corsair, Nautilus and Aviator accounted for 86% of Lincoln sales in the first half of the year.

The Corsair is a particularly bright spot for automakers, with sales of approximately 23,700 units increasing by more than 200% year-on-year. According to Ford, it was the best-selling Lincoln model in the region for 15 consecutive months.

Sales of Lincoln Aviator increased 281.7% in the first half to over 6,500 units.

Ford brand passenger car sales increased 6% to approximately 116,000 units.

The locally produced version of the Ford Explorer SUV, launched in June 2020, sold more than 32,500 units in the first year.

Meanwhile, Ford Escape and Edge sales increased 10% and 27.3% in the first half, respectively.

Ford Mondeo and Taurus sedans increased 14.1% and 41.2% year-on-year, respectively.

Ford’s sales in Taiwan through a joint venture with a Taiwanese manufacturer increased by 36.4% to 13,800 units, and sales of Ford Kuga and Focus were strong.

Ford and its Chinese automaker partner JMC recorded sales of approximately 148,000 commercial vehicles in the first half of the year, an improvement of 26.3% over the previous year.

Ford reported last week that US sales increased by about 9.5% in the second quarter and 4.9% in the first half.

Earlier this week, General Motors and its joint venture partner reported that sales in China increased 5.2% in the second quarter, with more than 750,000 vehicles sold.

