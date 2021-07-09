Amazon jumps with the Jedi’s cancellation.Google does not move to monopoly proceedings





Carefully selected tech stocks have survived a storm of shortened trading weeks amid growing antitrust and regulatory concerns around the world.

Amazon.com Inc. topped the list for a week after canceling the planned $ 10 billion cloud computing JEDI contract awarded to Microsoft Corp. in 2019 by the US Department of Defense on July 6. Split between Microsoft and Amazon.

“With evolving requirements, increasing cloud conversations, and industry advances, the JEDI cloud contract no longer meets that need,” said the prepared statement department.

An Amazon spokeswoman said in an email statement, “I understand and agree with the Pentagon’s decision. Unfortunately, the awarding of the contract is not based on the benefits of the proposal, but on government procurement. It was due to no external influence. “”

AWS is widely regarded as the market leader in cloud computing, but Microsoft’s cloud unit in the first quarter of 2021 includes server products in the Intelligence Cloud division, which also includes sales of Microsoft’s Azure cloud. It reports more quarterly revenue than AWS. service. AWS reported revenue of $ 13.50 billion during its reporting period, while Microsoft’s Intelligence Cloud division reported revenue of $ 15.12 billion.

Amazon’s share price closed at $ 3,731.41 per share on July 8 and has risen more than 6% in the past week, while Microsoft has leveled off at $ 277.42 per share.

On other technical issues, Alphabet Inc, the parent of Google LLC. Shares barely responded to news in 36 states, claiming that the District of Columbia filed an antitrust proceeding against a tech giant on July 7 and made an illegal monopoly on the Google Play app store. .. ..

A lawsuit filed in the US District Court in San Francisco alleged that Google had imposed competition restrictions to allow only Android apps to be sold on the Google Play store, and the company used gatekeeping rules directly. Google’s service that returns a large amount of in-app revenue to the company, adding that it forces apps, including competing apps.

Charlotte Slaiman, Director of Competition Policy at Public Knowledge, a Washington, DC-based consumer rights group, said in a statement on July 8 to provide executives with better tools to address the Big Tech issue. He said additional measures from Congress were needed.

“This bipartisan group of Attorney Generals agrees that as our online experience becomes more mobile, Google controls consumers facing higher prices and fewer options.” The statement said.

In a blog post on July 7, Google’s senior director of public policy, Wilson White, said the proceedings were inflammatory and designed to distract from the fact that Android and Google Play benefit consumers. He said it contained words.

“The proceedings aren’t about helping little guys or protecting consumers, they’re about boosting a few major app developers who want the benefits of Google Play without paying,” Wilson said. Says.

Alphabet closed at $ 2,500.88 per share for the week ending July 8 and has been nearly flat for the past week.

This week, the microblogging giant turned to Twitter Inc. and became a hit after announcing that the Indian government had lost legal immunity to user-generated content. The company allegedly did not follow the country’s new IT rules.

According to a May report, Twitter is contacted by an outside lawyer who acts as a grievance and nod contact person, despite being required by law to be a direct employee of the company. We shared only the details above, so we only partially met the requirements of the law.

Since 2011, the Government of India has called on Internet and social media services to monitor and filter offensive content on the platform.

Twitter’s share price closed at $ 66.83 in the week leading up to July 8 and has fallen more than 3% in the past week.

S & P closed on July 8th at 4,320.82, down 0.7% in the previous trading week.

