Despite the hype, it will be difficult to confuse construction technology – TechCrunch





David Ward is a 30-year tech veteran, entrepreneur, CEO and founder of Safe Site Check In.

From the outside, the construction industry seems to be ripe for innovation. The industry accounts for 6.3% of US GDP. There are nearly 1 million general contractors (GCs) in the country, with 3 to 5 million workers on-site every day.

Construction companies, on the other hand, have a general (even if justified) belief that technology is slow to adopt and is behind the digital curve.

The success of construction technology results in demonstrating the need for technology, achieving immediate ROI, and ensuring that workers understand how to use it in their first attempt.

But not all construction companies lag behind technology. GC has historically taken time to adopt new technologies, but this is not necessarily obsolete. About 60% of construction companies have R & D departments for new technologies, and the largest construction companies have considerable R & D budgets. Still, according to JB Knowledge, 35.9% of employees are hesitant to try new technologies.

One way to interpret this is that you have a keen interest in new construction-centric technology and need to take advantage of it. But only if they are easy to use, easy to deploy and access in the field, and increase productivity almost instantly.

These factors have made construction technology attractive to investors. Investors are pouring at least $ 3 billion into this sector. Is construction technology where it is now? Is the moment of turmoil ripe, a way venture capital investors find it attractive? If that’s true, what was wrong with Katerra? Does Procore justify losing $ 1 for every $ 4 in revenue? And why isn’t there much investment in improving productivity in the field where GC profits are earned or lost compared to back office operations?

In my experience so far, construction differs from other sectors due to the way projects are funded, how risk is managed, and the large variability between projects due to the factors that cause variability between projects. Structural differences, for example, cannot be easily mitigated by data processing compared to FinTech, where all money is data-enabled for software processing. Addressing project variations is key to success in construction technology beyond the back office. Here are some important factors to consider:

Project finance makes capital investment more difficult. The Commerce Department reported that US construction spending reached a record $ 1.459 trillion in November 2020, but this does not mean that there are endless opportunities for construction technology. In reality, GC makes very little capital investment because it needs to fund its investment in technology from operating cash flow.

Construction projects are usually funded in stages to show the progress of the project. Delays and accidents can have a significant impact on cash flow. The burden of overheads and G & A costs is disliked. It doesn’t always make sense to ask the GC to license the technology as a capital purchase.

GC ownership and business structure also make large capital investments more difficult. Most GC companies were founded by merchants and were or are still in existence as family-owned businesses. Borrowing what is considered family money is a much more risk-averse decision than how large companies value productivity investments and put their assets at risk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/07/09/despite-the-hype-construction-tech-will-be-hard-to-disrupt/

