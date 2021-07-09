Get this huge 8K Samsung smart TV for $ 700 off





It’s not every day that you can buy a smart TV on sale at a big discount. Not to mention the Samsung smart TV, which has a resolution of 8K and is the same size.

Best Buy is currently selling this 65-inch 8K smart TV from Samsung. The regular price is $ 2,700. The price dropped to $ 1,999 during the sale. This is a pretty big discount for a TV of this caliber. And if you’re looking for an 8K TV, you won’t find such a good deal for a while.

Best Buy also has a price match guarantee. So if you find it somewhere cheaper, you should be able to lower the price accordingly for Best Buy.

This TV is a 65-inch model of Samsung’s Q800T series with a QLED panel and Tizen TV operating system. The great thing about this TV is that it has audio object tracking. Thanks to the built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV. In other words, the four speakers work together to wrap the sound for a more immersive experience.

It’s almost impossible to thin, so you can install the TV on the included stand or, if it suits your purpose, mount it on the wall. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports both the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can choose a smart virtual assistant to use for voice control activities and interactions.

This year is the 2020 model, so it’s not the latest Samsung. And that’s probably why it has such a good price. This is a win for you, as you get a better model TV in far less ways than usual. If you would like to get this deal, please click here.

