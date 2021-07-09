Tokyo Olympics: 10 notable technological innovations





The increase in Covid-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics means that there are no fans at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics stand, but the game wants the organizers and broadcasters to continue to support the spectators at home. Provides technical milestones.

The Olympics have long been known for innovations in the production of sports technology, and TV Tech has covered a wide range of new technologies at the heart of the Olympics with dozens of articles accessible here.

Take a closer look at NBC’s technical plans and articles on UHD, immersive sound, HDR, IP infrastructure and more.

But this week, the Olympic Broadcasting Services, which produces a record amount of content for rights owners, released its own list of the top 10 innovations in the Summer Olympics.

It’s easy to see some of the top ten, including 4K production and new data graphics from some sports coverage.

Other members of this top 10 provide OBS with the flexibility and technology to operate behind the scenes, including the move to cloud-based workflows, to provide a much wider range of formats and experiences for broadcast, streaming and social media. I will.

Also, in some cases, the top 10 innovations reduce some activity, allowing games to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and have less impact on the planet.

The top 10 are:

OBS makes a full native UHD HDR production with 5.1.4 immersive audio (only the coverage of 7 outdoor tennis courts remains HD). OBS has migrated its contribution and delivery network to an all-IP infrastructure to support UHD HDR production workflows. The game will display more content in more formats than ever before. OBS produces high-speed turnaround sports highlights, short-format content, and mobile-generated clips, in addition to an additional multi-clip feed (MCF). As part of its commitment to deliver more content in more formats, OBS will also deliver a record 9,500. + Content time to support rights owners’ multi-platform strategies. New technologies being deployed include: Multi-camera playback system (some sports). 3D Athlete Tracking (Athletics 100m) in partnership with Intel and Alibaba. TrueView (basketball) in partnership with Intel. Biometric data (archery) in partnership with Panasonic. Live and on-demand immersive 180 ° stereoscopic and 360 ° panoramic coverage (some sports). Virtual 3D graphics (sports climbing); 2D image tracking (some sports). Remote production to ensure security and provide more coverage is a big part of a high-tech game plan. OBS covers seven outdoor tennis courts and specific press conferences via remote production. The remote production gallery will be located at IBC. Behind the scenes, OBS is for a series of demanding broadcast workflows called OBS Cloud to provide a more flexible workflow that enables more platforms to deliver a wider range of content in more formats. A cloud-based solution specially designed for, in partnership with Alibaba, enhances flexibility and remote production. As part of the adoption of cloud and IP technology, OBS will cloud part of its broadcast workflow. OBS video servers will grow in capacity and extend to the cloud for worldwide access. Amid growing concerns about climate change and carbon dioxide emissions, OBS has sought to streamline IBC design, especially with the introduction of mini-data centers called centralized technical areas. (CTA) .OBS has introduced new positions near the playfield and in the back-of-house area of ​​selected venues to help rights owners attract viewers on social media. OBS has created an innovative digital fan engagement suite that enables remoteness. Viewers can interact with live events in Tokyo, and rights holders can connect athletes and fans.

To dig deeper into OBS’s technical plan, see the 62-page description of the innovations used in this year’s game.

