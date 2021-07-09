The new Bixby update brings many necessary improvements





Bixby has been the subject of criticism since it was launched with the Galaxy S8. Regardless of this, Samsung still trusts the virtual assistant. According to SamMobile, the new Bixby update has just hit the Galaxy store. It brings some changes that make the lives of those who use the service easier.

The new Bixby update includes better settings and home screen quick commands

Virtual assistants aim to learn search patterns in order to provide a feed of personalized suggestions. New updates help improve Bixby’s ability to personalize feeds. If the “Personalized Bixby” setting is enabled, the assistant will bring personalized app-based suggestions to your feed.

On page 1 of Bixby, you’ll see a card that says “Add Quick Command to Home.” This allows you to pin quick commands to your home screen for easy access. That way, you don’t have to call Bixby for specific tasks that you do often.

Bixby occupies less screen

Previously, when you called Bixby, the assistant would open and occupy the entire screen. This was a strange design choice as there was a lot of wasted space. With this new update, the panel occupies only about half of the screen. The microphone, keyboard, and home icon are displayed at the bottom. You can also get relevant suggestions. The only change is the amount of space Bixby occupies.

No need to train your voice with Bixby

When you wake up your device using the “Hi Bixby” command, Bixby usually needs to learn your voice. This was done by repeating the phrase 5 times. This isn’t the biggest inconvenience in the world, but it seems like an unnecessary extra step. With the new update, you have the option to skip training altogether.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/07/new-bixby-update-brings-much-needed-improvements.html

