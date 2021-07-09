Apple reportedly wants to participate in the NFL Sunday ticket





In order to get people to pay a monthly fee for video, it is important to have the right to stream sports, especially football. Apple may finally play the game to boost the Apple TV Plus: According to information, the $ 1 trillion phone maker is NFL Sunday, a subscription that covers all games not broadcast by local affiliates. It has shown an early interest in securing the rights to ticket packages. That video service.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journals, the NFL hasn’t entered into actual negotiations yet, and it’s likely that Apple isn’t the only competitor. According to the information, other streaming competitors such as Disneys ESPN Plus and Amazons Prime Video may also be trying to protect more games for the platform. The Sunday Ticket is currently being held by DirecTV, but the deal will expire in 2022. In short, you have the opportunity to search for even more lucrative deals. DirecTV is also making its own transition as AT & T plans to spin out its satellite and other non-WarnerMedia video businesses.

The Sunday ticket was actually a condition for AT & T to first merge with DirecTV in 2014. If DirecTV failed to reach an agreement with the NFL, the company would break out of the $ 48.5 billion deal at the time. Although ultimately successful, the service primarily lost DirecTV and AT & T funding towards 2022, according to The Information.

AT & T said it would pay up to $ 2.5 billion in net losses on Sunday tickets for the rest of the deal.

Even if you can’t fix the bag in the end, there’s good reason to take Apple seriously. In 2020, the company poached Jim DeLorenze, a former Amazon executive who leads the company’s sports activities. While I’m writing this, he’s very likely to schedule lunch with the NFL Big Wig. .. Amazon has built a good relationship with the NFL over the years and won an exclusive right to the Thursday Night Football game earlier this year, so the underlying Delorenzo that was built there may move. ..

Either way, the heat is rising and Apple is trying to make TV Plus even more attractive, so it’s another way to trade money for the most watched sport on US television.

