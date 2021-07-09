VMware SD-WAN and Google Cloud VMware Engine can be used to migrate workloads and quickly access Google Cloud





The world is changing. Today, companies employ decentralized companies, from campus headquarters to employee home offices. However, as enterprises integrate this change, traditional WAN architectures hinder the migration of workloads to the cloud, while at the same time increasing the productivity levels of remote employees consuming more SaaS-based applications than ever before. Also affects. To overcome this tremendous challenge, users are leveraging the Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE), a combined VMware and Google solution.

A better way to climb into the cloud

Cloud-hosted apps require a cloud-enabled networking fabric. It is built to meet the demands placed on enterprise IT when pursuing a hybrid cloud strategy. To meet these requirements, VMware and Google have partnered to provide secure, reliable, and efficient network access to users connecting to GCVE-hosted workloads and applications. With the integration of VMware SD-WAN and GCVE, enterprise IT can accelerate the migration of workloads from the data center to the cloud, providing a seamless experience for users of cloud-hosted apps, regardless of location. I will.

How can I smoothly migrate my workload to GCVE? There are several ways. Use VMware SD-WAN to connect to branch, campus, and home office users with the best low-latency path to your Google Virtual Private Cloud. Employees can use VPC to access GCVE workloads. Alternatively, enterprise IT teams can leverage VMware SD-WAN Orchestrator to control and manage all aspects of the WAN, including the configuration of policy-based prioritization of application and workload traffic destined for GCVE.

Quickly access Google Cloud from anywhere

VMware and Google are working together to make it easier for global companies to deploy secure, high-performance connections to Google Cloud from remote locations as overlays, eliminating the need to rebuild their networks. As a result, customers can quickly scale across branches and successfully migrate to GCVE.

For information on how to quickly optimize cloud outcomes across your organization, see the webinsar “Workload Migration” and “Accessing Google Cloud Faster Using SD-WAN and GCVE”. We’ll highlight how GCVE can help you migrate your VMware workloads to Google Cloud, and how VMware SD-WAN can enhance user connectivity to these workloads from anywhere.

